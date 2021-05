The nation celebrates Memorial Day on Monday.

Here is a list of closings for the holiday:

City Hall: closed Monday, May 31.

County Courthouse: closed Monday, May 31.

State offices: closed Monday, May 31.

Federal offices: closed Monday, May 31.

Schools: closed Monday, May 31.

Red Rose Transit Authority: no service Monday, May 31.

Mail: no regular delivery Monday, May 31.

PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers: closed Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31.

Banks: closed Monday, May 31.