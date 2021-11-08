The nation celebrates Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11. Here is a list of closings for the holiday:

City Hall: open Thursday, normal street-cleaning schedule.

County courthouse: closed Thursday.

RRTA: regular service (veterans ride free Thursday with Veterans ID card obtained at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office).

State offices: closed Thursday.

Driver license and photo centers: closed Thursday.

State liquor stores: regular hours.

Federal offices: closed Thursday.

Mail: no regular delivery Thursday.

Banks: most closed Thursday.

Schools: most open Thursday.