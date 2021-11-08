The nation celebrates Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11. Here is a list of closings for the holiday:
City Hall: open Thursday, normal street-cleaning schedule.
County courthouse: closed Thursday.
RRTA: regular service (veterans ride free Thursday with Veterans ID card obtained at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office).
State offices: closed Thursday.
Driver license and photo centers: closed Thursday.
State liquor stores: regular hours.
Federal offices: closed Thursday.
Mail: no regular delivery Thursday.
Banks: most closed Thursday.
Schools: most open Thursday.