Because of the line of work he’s in, Larry Cohen has received death threats.

He also won’t eat at several downtown restaurants, again because of his profession.

And he once felt so pressured to use his job to do a favor for his doctor that he changed doctors.

His business? Parking.

Cohen, who is the Lancaster County Parking Authority’s executive director and a parking industry consultant, shares these vignettes in the book he wrote reflecting on 40 years in the parking industry.

In addition to being a collection of such vignettes, “The Quirky World of Parking: Four Decades of Observations, One Parking Space at a Time” serves as a primer on the $100 billion-yearly parking industry.

Cohen said the book’s audience will mostly be industry peers. Still, the book is engaging and most anyone would find the vignettes amusing.

“I think the public's perception of what parking operations − parking authorities in particular − do is write parking tickets and take (their) money for parking. And like any business, parking is more complex than that,” he said in interview Monday.

For example, the book gets into the role parking can play in development and why municipalities shouldn’t provide free parking.

Not that Cohen expected to end up in the parking business. He describes himself as a lost soul who didn’t know what he wanted to be when he grew up. But he was also driven. When he turned 16, he got a job with a valet parking company near his home in Cheltenham Township, a suburb just north of Philadelphia.

Seven years later at age 23 after graduating college and still working for that valet company, Cohen decided to start his own valet parking business in the Philadelphia area with $3,000 he’d saved.

He later sold that business for cash when insurance rates were getting too costly.

At his going away party, a trusted employee reminded him of the time a Philadelphia Phillies player complained that something had been stolen from his Porsche while he was at a charity event. His employee confessed that it was he who took the player’s item, which was a large bag of marijuana.

Suddenly, Cohen said, he understood why the irate player − Cohen doesn’t give us his name − didn’t want to file a theft report at the time when Cohen offered.

Cohen said death threats don’t come often and acknowledges his staff − who deal with the parking public − bear the brunt of complaints.

Still, parking can be an emotional issue, and that explains why he won’t eat at dining establishments where he’s had conflicts with restaurateurs about their parking situation or customer citations.

“When these conflicts occur, I swear off eating at their establishments. Call it a grudge or not wanting my food tampered with,” he writes.

As for the aforementioned doctor, during Cohen’s time working at a hospital, plans were made to redevelop a surface parking lot. That meant many people would have to park elsewhere, including his doctor’s secretary.

The doctor faxed him repeatedly and wouldn’t stop complaining. Time to switch doctors, Cohen thought at the time.

In addition to hospitals, Cohen managed parking for universities before coming to Lancaster a decade ago. The book also recounts his managing parking during the inauguration of presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Though the book is largely light and fast-paced, Cohen also addresses what has been the most wrenching aspect of his career: parking garage suicides.

Starting at the end of December 2013, three people jumped to their death from the Prince Street Parking Garage within a six-month period. Ultimately, the authority installed chain-link fencing on the top level of the garage.

Cohen has given presentations and written in industry publications on suicide mitigation efforts.

“There's no way I could have written a book without putting it in there,” said Cohen, who dedicated his book to those who’ve died by suicide and their families.

“When I wrote my first article, called ‘Saving Lives,’ about our experiences here, I was flooded with phone calls from my peers around the country, more than any article I've ever written, because they dealt with it as well,” he said. “I said I've got to do more here because I'm dealing with this and obviously there's a need.”