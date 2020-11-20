The ninth annual Extraordinary Give — a 24-hour marathon of online giving to local nonprofit organizations — is today. Over the past eight years, the annual event has raised more than $50 million for more than 500 organizations. Last year’s event brought in $10.9 million.

As it grew, ExtraGive came to include scores of events, with more than 80 organizations sponsoring their own activities last year, and the Lancaster County Convention Center serving as the colorful ExtraGive headquarters.

While there will still be a few in-person activities and the Griest building in downtown Lancaster will once again be lit up, the ongoing pandemic means most of the spectacle surrounding this year’s giving will be virtual.

“The good news is Extraordinary Give has always been an online event, so from that perspective it’s still a day that celebrates our community,” said Tracy Cutler, executive vice president of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, which organizes the event.

How much is there to watch online?

Event organizers have solicited video music performances, messages from participating organizations and other content that will be presented as part of seven hours of livestreamed programming viewable at the ExtraGive website, extragive.org.

Among the highlights of the livestream will be Art and Music Family Fun at 6 p.m. with Keisha Finnie and performer Steven Courtney. Viewers should have paper and watercolor paints, crayons or markers on hand.

Live music, recaps and announcements are set for 9 to 10 p.m., a time slot that that will be broadcast from Rock Lititz and feature a live musical performance produced by Rock Lititz company ChoiceLIVE. The finale runs from 11:45 p.m. to midnight and will feature another live musical performance as well as an announcement of the day’s fundraising total.

“We’re really excited to be able to show that in front of a unified stream experience, to tap into the pulse of ExtraGive from the safety of home,” said Aaron Spangler, communications manager for Lancaster County Community Foundation.

How can I donate?

Like in other years, donations can be made throughout the day at the ExtraGive website, extragive.org, Friday between 12:01 a.m. and midnight. The minimum donation is $10. A running tally of donations will be displayed on a leaderboard on the website. Participating organizations will also get a share of the more than $500,000 stretch pool from a variety of community sponsors.

Will there be another fundraising record?

Since the beginning, ExtraGive has broken fundraising records every year. Last year brought in $10.9 million, topping the previous year’s mark of $10.2 million. Event organizers haven’t set a fundraising goal for this year, but see signs donations could continue to grow, even during a pandemic.

“The live events definitely drive a really special kind of energy, but I think there could be a different kind of energy that could spiral up and ramp up in the same kind of way,” Cutler said.

Encouragingly, Cutler said similar give days across the county this year have been “holding steady, or bumping up a little bit.”

“If that’s any guide – and I’m not sure that it is – but if it is, that would indicate we’re going to have another successful giving day,” she said.

Have technical problems been solved?

Last year, a glitch made it hard for people to donate through the Extra Give website for about two hours during the evening, so organizers kept the website open for four extra days.

To avoid a repeat problem, Cutler said they’ve spent extra time working with GiveGab, the software company whose technology powers the ExtraGive website. Cutler said she’s satisfied that the upgrades made to the website will keep everything running smoothly.

“We feel confident -- and they’ve had no problems since then,” she said. “We know it’s going to be a seamless day.”