Smoke and haze from fires in Canada are making their way down to Lancaster County throughout the week, causing increased wildfire risks and a smog that has made the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection put the air quality alert to code red.

More than 160 Canadian forest fires around Quebec are creating a haze over the county, with the National Weather Service out of State College issuing hazardous weather outlooks for Lancaster as well as more than 30 other counties in the state. The smoke has made the air a hazard and elevated the risk of wildfire in the area due to low humidity, with conditions potentially persisting through Tuesday.

Lancaster’s air quality has been rated as “very unhealthy” by the national air quality index AirNow. Air quality is measured by the PM2.5 scale, which calculates particles in the air on a 500 point scale. Currently, Lancaster is rated at 206, which is considered very polluted, with normal levels falling in the 0 to 50 range.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection set the air quality alert at code red for 36 counties, meaning air pollution in the area is unhealthy for the general population, and residents should refrain from going outdoors in general. Residents may experience irritated lungs, eyes and sinuses from the pollution, which could be exacerbated by preexisting health conditions.

The Lancaster County commissioners approved a 30-day burn ban Wednesday that prevents residents from setting any outdoor fires, including those in burn barrels and fire rings. The ban goes into effect Friday.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends a tight-fitting respirator mask, either a N95 or P100, to protect vulnerable populations from exposure to smoky or ashy environments.

State College NWS Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said the poor air conditions will continue through Wednesday and all day Thursday before the winds shift to the west, pushing smoke from the fires northward.

Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, said the jet stream, a high altitude current of wind that directs the weather, has been dipping over the eastern United States, causing winds to blow in from the northwest.

“The wildfire smoke has essentially blotted out the sun in most of the northeast, rendered outdoor activities unsafe for many and ruined the start of summer,” Elliott said.

Tyburski said an air-quality crisis has not hit central Pennsylvania like this since 2002, when a similar weather pattern directed smoke from fires in Quebec into the area. Absent the wildfires, he said, the weather would be mild and pleasant.

The AccuWeather Global Weather Center reported breathing in the smoky air for several hours is just as harmful as smoking five to 10 cigarettes. It said the poor air quality is rare in modern times and is often only seen in parts of the world with low air-quality standards, such as China, India, Southeast Asia or South America.

Dan DePodwin, director of forecasting for AccuWeather, said the worst of the smoky air conditions will move west into the weekend and likely will be absorbed into a storm that will transport it away within the next week.

Brett Anderson, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said the fires in Quebec are not going to be extinguished anytime soon, but it is unlikely the state will see weather like this again over the summer. The worst will be slight dips in air quality, but the air issues are part of a perfect storm of an unusual weather movement combined with a natural disaster.

More Information HOW TO DEAL WITH POOR AIR QUALITY Government agencies and public health and patient-support groups offer the following guidance for dealing with dangerous air quality conditions: Stay indoors, no matter how healthy you are.

If you must go out, keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

If driving, set car air conditioning to recirculate to keep bad air out.

At home, close windows and doors, and close fresh air intake on home air system (if possible).

Check the status of filters on your home air system. Install fresh ones if needed.

Designate a specific room for extra air quality protection actions, such as using a portable air filter system and blocking vents and other sources of outdoor air.

Don’t use scented candles or fragrances to hide odors. Candles and fragrances can exacerbate bad indoor air quality. For people living with chronic health conditions: People with asthma or other lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases or diabetes should check with their physician regarding any changes in medication that may be needed to cope with the smoky conditions.

Higher levels of smoke in some areas can make breathing more difficult. If you are experiencing symptoms, please try to contact your physician. Use your peak flow meter if prescribed. Do not hesitate to take your medication, and avail yourself of the full spectrum of medications your doctor has prescribed to you.

If you develop a persistent cough or difficult or painful breathing, call your physician. The first symptoms can appear as late as 24 to 48 hours after exposure. Smoke can remain in areas for many days after the fires have ended.

For nonemergency advice and assistance, call the American Lung Association’s support line at 800-586-4872 and select option 2. Make your own air filtering system: If your home lacks central air, a DIY air filter can be made with a box fan. A quick online search for “DIY air filter” brings up multiple videos and links to step-by-step instructions. One guide is put together by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency in Washington state, where wildfire smoke is a common summer problem. The supplies you will need to follow their plan are: a 20-inch square box fan, a 20-inch square MERV or FPR 10 filter, power drill, 3/4-inch screws, 2-inch corner brackets. Follow video instructions here: lanc.news/airfilter. Another guide, produced by the University of Washington, calls for using duct tape instead of screws. Follow video instructions here: /lanc.news/DIYfilter. Reminders: Make sure the filter is placed against the back of the fan. And make sure the arrows on the filter point toward the front of the fan or follow the same air flow of the fan. Online resouces: aafa.org, lung.org, airnow.gov.