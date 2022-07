The giant Mega Millions jackpot has grown over 29 consecutive drawings to be a $1.28 billion jackpot. The Friday night drawing has people dreaming of what they would do if they were deemed the winner.

LancasterOnline took to downtown to find out what people had planned if they did indeed win.

The chances of matching all six numbers in the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million for a $2 ticket.