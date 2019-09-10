Willow Valley Communities is about to break ground on its last undeveloped ground in West Lampeter Township, and the most ambitious part of its plan there is creating a new model of memory care.
Project leaders have spent three and a half years researching memory care and traveling around the world to observe best practices. Now, they're ready to talk about their plans.
"It's about creating as normal a life as possible," said Jeff Kenderdine, executive director of Willow Valley Communities Charitable Foundation.
He also noted that the best models they've seen are fluid, changing based on what does and doesn't work at any given time, and so the organization aims to be responsive to that.
Willow Valley, the largest senior living provider in the county, has two campuses in the Willow Street area, and all but 47 acres of the land it owns there has been built out.
That area will be called SouthPointe at Lakes, with three sections — 88 villas and 120 apartments for independent living, and then memory care for 140 people with dementia.
The first of the villas is expected to open in summer 2020. The rest of the timeline is less clear. Leaders said the apartments would probably be built next, followed within the next five years or so by the memory care facilities.
Architecturally, the memory care plan centers on a large secured area that includes a multipurpose center and four homes, with 14 “household” groups of 10 residents each.
The idea is giving residents maximum freedom to go outdoors or to a grocery store or performance — all within the secured area — with minimal confinement.
Goals for its programs include providing moments of happiness; engagement; prevention; caregiver support; and opportunities to take part in research.
Other projects
In addition to the SouthPointe project, Willow Valley is currently expanding and renovating Glen at Willow Valley, which is on its other campus in the Willow Street area.
And this summer, it announced plans for an urban campus in Lancaster city at the corner of South Queen and West Vine streets.
A key part of that plan will put up to 150 independent living units for people age 55 and older, plus public restaurants and retail outlets, on the site of the former LNP production building.
Willow Valley is a life-care community, which means the admissions framework covers any future memory support or other care that residents may need. Its urban residences would come with that guarantee, too.
Construction of the urban campus is expected to take two years to build once all necessary approvals are secured. Leaders wouldn’t estimate beyond that but did say they don’t expect to start demolition until they’re about ready to start building.
A spokesman declined to provide expected costs for any of the Willow Valley projects, but the organization is planning to launch a campaign for donations to cover half the cost of the new memory care offering.
LNP reported last year that a construction industry source estimated the overall SouthPointe development cost at $70 million.
Willow Valley is one of the largest retirement communities in the nation, with roughly 2,500 residents and 1,400 employees.