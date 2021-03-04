Lancaster County, and likely the rest of the Northeast, won't jump right into spring, and may see a snowstorm or two before April, according to AccuWeather's spring forecast.

The Northeast and Midwest could see “more or less a continuation of winter through the month of March,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Samuhel.

Cold weather is expected in those regions until early April, AccuWeather predicts.

Weather across the United States will be influenced by the long-lasting La Niña phenomenon, which makes the Pacific Ocean temperatures colder than usual. It's expected to continue through spring, forecasts AccuWeather.

The effects from this will likely be a conduit for severe weather across much of the United States through early summer, according to AccuWeather.

From March to May, Lancaster County does not have an increased chance of flooding, according to AccuWeather. In the Northeast, coastal regions from Maine to North Carolina have a moderate risk of flooding this season.

Lancaster County has a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms from March to May, however, AccuWeather predicts.

Several Midwest and southeast states have a severe risk for severe thunderstorms this spring, influenced by La Niña. Meanwhile, the southwest into the middle of the United States has an increased risk of droughts, according to AccuWeather's forecast.