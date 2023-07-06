An early morning explosion at the Rapho Township public works building leveled the building and rocked nearby residences Wednesday morning.

The blast could be heard and felt from as far away as Elizabethtown, Columbia and Millersville.

Police, township officials and fire marshals are still investigating what caused the explosion, the fifth Lancaster County has seen since 2004.

Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about the explosion.

When did the explosion happen?

A township employee reported a propane leak at the public works building just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Six employees were on the scene at the time of the explosion, including the one that called in the propane leak.

The building exploded just as firefighters arrived at the scene, according to a dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The explosion prompted at least 150 emergency personnel to respond to the scene.

Was anyone injured in the blast?

So far, no injuries have been reported.

What caused the explosion?

Rapho Emergency Management Coordinator Lori Shenk did not give an official cause during two news conferences Wednesday, but Mastersonville Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Siegrist said the explosion was related to a propane leak.

Were neighboring residences affected?

Brett Rose, a Kennett Square resident who was on his way to work Wednesday morning, was driving by the complex at the time of the blast, which cracked one of his passenger-side windows and caused his airbags to deploy. Rose said he saw a house that was moved off its foundation.

Alma Wenger, who lives on Colebrook Road close to the building, reported damage to the ceiling of her home; her front windows and garage door were also blown in. Bruce Deck, whose home is on the corner of Colebrook and Hossler roads, said the explosion blew a window blown out in his garage and blew the double doors of his house open.

Gary Devonshire's home, just a few houses up from the municipal complex, sustained even more significant damage. His ceiling had collapsed, walls had buckled, and his kitchen's contents were thrown around the room, he said. Devonshire, who was not home at the time of the explosion, said that he may lose his home.

What was the extent of the damages?

Township supervisor Jere Swarr reported that the public works building was destroyed. Most of the equipment stored there was lost as well, including five trucks. Swarr said damages are in the millions.

Shenk said emergency crews are evaluating nearby buildings, including Rapho's administrative building and surrounding houses, for structural damage.

What's happening in the area in the aftermath of the explosion?

The road around the municipal complex could remain closed for the rest of the week. Shenk advised residents whose homes had been damaged to reach out to their insurance providers as soon as possible.

The main township building is closed as the investigation continues. Operations will continue offsite, and the monthly township meeting tonight will take place at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, where the Red Cross set up a services station Wednesday to help displaced residents.