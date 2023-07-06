Drone footage shows the aftermath of the Rapho Township Public Works building explosion on Wednesday afternoon. The building exploded on Wednesday morning, causing evacuations and damage nearby. No injuries were reported.
Damage to the inside of at Gary Devonshire's home at 915 North Colebrook Road. An explosion happened early this morning at the Rapho Township public works building and caused damage throughout the immediate neighborhood.
An early morning explosion at the Rapho Township public works building leveled the building and rocked nearby residences Wednesday morning.
The blast could be heard and felt from as far away as Elizabethtown, Columbia and Millersville.
Police, township officials and fire marshals are still investigating what caused the explosion, the fifth Lancaster County has seen since 2004.
Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about the explosion.
When did the explosion happen?
A township employee reported a propane leak at the public works building just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Six employees were on the scene at the time of the explosion, including the one that called in the propane leak.
The building exploded just as firefighters arrived at the scene, according to a dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The explosion prompted at least 150 emergency personnel to respond to the scene.
Was anyone injured in the blast?
So far, no injuries have been reported.
What caused the explosion?
Rapho Emergency Management Coordinator Lori Shenk did not give an official cause during two news conferences Wednesday, but Mastersonville Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Siegrist said the explosion was related to a propane leak.
Were neighboring residences affected?
Brett Rose, a Kennett Square resident who was on his way to work Wednesday morning, was driving by the complex at the time of the blast, which cracked one of his passenger-side windows and caused his airbags to deploy. Rose said he saw a house that was moved off its foundation.
Alma Wenger, who lives on Colebrook Road close to the building, reported damage to the ceiling of her home; her front windows and garage door were also blown in. Bruce Deck, whose home is on the corner of Colebrook and Hossler roads, said the explosion blew a window blown out in his garage and blew the double doors of his house open.
Gary Devonshire's home, just a few houses up from the municipal complex, sustained even more significant damage. His ceiling had collapsed, walls had buckled, and his kitchen's contents were thrown around the room, he said. Devonshire, who was not home at the time of the explosion, said that he may lose his home.
What was the extent of the damages?
Township supervisor Jere Swarr reported that the public works building was destroyed. Most of the equipment stored there was lost as well, including five trucks. Swarr said damages are in the millions.
Shenk said emergency crews are evaluating nearby buildings, including Rapho's administrative building and surrounding houses, for structural damage.
North Colebrook Road in the distance as viewed from Hossler Road in the Rapho Township, where the township lost their maintenance building due to an explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. Many homes, sheds and automobiles received heavy damage.
The 900 block of North Colebrook Road as viewed from Hossler Road in the Rapho Township, where the township lost their maintenance building due to an explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. Many homes, sheds and automobiles received heavy damage.
Firemen continue to add water to hot spots, left, in Rapho Township, where the township lost their maintenance building due to an explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. Many homes, sheds and automobiles received heavy damage, including the west side of this hoop structure, right.
Firemen continue to add water to hot spots in Rapho Township, where the township lost their maintenance building due to an explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. Many homes, sheds and automobiles received heavy damage, including the west side of this hoop structure.
Firemen continue to add water to hot spots in Rapho Township, where the township lost their maintenance building due to an explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. The firemen perform a controlled burn off of propane that could take place throughout the day. Many homes, sheds and automobiles received heavy damage.
Tankers from Brunnerville and Brickerville Fire Companies, carry water from Warihay Enterprises, located on the 600 block of North Colebrook Road onto Hossler Road, and then to the Rapho Township maintenance building that exploded at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023.
The Red Cross was on site to assist people that might not be able to return to their homes due to the Rapho Township maintenance building explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. Red Cross personnel Donna Baker, a general volunteer speaks with Thomas Gormley, regional direct services manager, both left.
Officials on site provided information to members of the media from the East Fairview Church of the Brethren parking lot about the Rapho Township maintenance building explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. From the left, Joseph Stauffer, Manheim Police Chief, Mark Eby, township supervisor, mostly hidden, Lori Shenk, Rapho Twp. emergency management coordinator, Lowell Fry and Jere Swarr, both township supervisors, Randall Wenger, township manager and Asst. Fire Chief from Mastersonville Fire Company, answered questions from the media.
Officials on site provided information to members of the media from the East Fairview Church of the Brethren parking lot about the Rapho Township maintenance building explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. From the left, Joseph Stauffer, Manheim Police Chief, Jeff Siegrist, Asst. Fire Chief from Mastersonville Fire Company, Mark Eby, Lowell Fry and Jere Swarr, all three township supervisors, answered questions from the media.
Officials on site provided information to members of the media from the East Fairview Church of the Brethren parking lot about the Rapho Township maintenance building explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023. From the left, Randall Wenger, township manager, Joseph Stauffer, Manheim Police Chief, Jeff Siegrist, Asst. Fire Chief from Mastersonville Fire Company, and Lori Shenk, Rapho Township emergency management coordinator.
Bruce Deck, 85, a resident of Hossler Road, about 300 yards away from the Rapho Township maintenance building explosion, cleans up a pane of glass that broke when the explosion happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. "Loudest alarm clock I ever heard," said Deck, who is a former Navy man, and never heard anything so loud, including the guns on Naval ships.
Bruce Deck, 85, a resident of Hossler Road, about 300 yards away from the Rapho Township maintenance building explosion, cleans up a pane of glass that broke when the explosion happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. "Loudest alarm clock I ever heard," said Deck, who is a former Navy man, and never heard anything so loud, including the guns on Naval ships.
Family and friends gather and try to stay cool in the shade at the East Fairview Church of the Brethren parking lot as they wait word about the Rapho Township maintenance building explosion that happened at 6:00a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2023.
An aerial view from a paramotor flight Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the smoke from the Rapho Township municipal building garage explosion after a reported gas leak. Dozens of houses nearby were evacuated, and the 900 block of Colebrook Road was shut down, but no injuries have been reported.
Damage to the deck door can be seen at Gary Devonshire's home at 915 North Colebrook Road. An explosion happened early this morning at the Rapho Township public works building and caused damage throughout the immediate neighborhood.
Damage in the back of Gary Devonshire's home at 915 North Colebrook Road. An explosion happened early this morning at the Rapho Township public works building and caused damage throughout the immediate neighborhood.
Damage to the home's chimney can be seen at Gary Devonshire's home at 915 North Colebrook Road. An explosion happened early this morning at the Rapho Township public works building and caused damage throughout the immediate neighborhood.
The public works building next to the Rapho Township municipal building on Colebrook Road exploded Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after a reported gas leak. Residents reported hearing and feeling the explosion from miles away. No injuries were reported.
What's happening in the area in the aftermath of the explosion?
The road around the municipal complex could remain closed for the rest of the week. Shenk advised residents whose homes had been damaged to reach out to their insurance providers as soon as possible.
The main township building is closed as the investigation continues. Operations will continue offsite, and the monthly township meeting tonight will take place at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, where the Red Cross set up a services station Wednesday to help displaced residents.