Fourteen years after a newborn who would be known as Baby Mary Anne was found dead in a dumpster in Lancaster city, the child's mother, a native of Strasburg Township but now living in Valparaiso, Indiana, is facing charges.

Though the case went cold in 2016, DNA and genealogy helped police name 44-year-old Tara Brazzle as the suspect.

Here's everything we know, and don't know, from the time Baby Mary Anne was found to today.

Where was Baby Mary Anne found?

David Ressler, who was the facilities manager at the YMCA when it was located on North Queen Street in Lancaster, found the body of the newborn who would become known as Baby Mary Anne on Sept. 24, 2007. Ressler found the child dead and wrapped in a tote bag after noticing an odor coming from the dumpster.

How did Baby Mary Anne die?

Lancaster city police announced in September 2008 that Baby Anne Marie died due to complications of asphyxia, and that her death was ruled a homicide. Due to the child’s decomposed state, it took months for testing to be completed.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said the child was born alive at Brazzle’s residence on Paradise Lane in Strasburg Township at the time.

Brazzle had not obtained prenatal care and disposed of the body several days after giving birth, according to court documents The baby was about 35 to 38 weeks old – normal gestation is 40 weeks.

According to her boyfriend of several years, Anthony Ortiz, Brazzle did not harm the child.

“I can tell you she did not attest to hurting the baby girl. Her statement to police was that the child died during the birth at home. Not sure the period in between her making a decision to place the baby Mary Anne in the dumpster, but obviously an act of panic and desperation as it was placed according to the original media report on top of the ‘heap,’” he wrote via Facebook Messenger.

What happened to Baby Mary Anne?

A funeral and burial was held for the child on Nov. 9, 2007 at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. A lifetime member of St. Anthony, Dolores Yecker, named the baby Mary Anne.

"Baby Mary Anne is the community's adopted baby," said funeral director Charles F. Snyder.

When was the case considered cold?

Adams said that tips led to 25 women being ruled out as the mother of the child.

The investigation was considered a cold case in September 2016. Police, however, said at the time they would look into using DNA and genealogy to see if they could find a suspect.

How did police name Tara Brazzle as a suspect?

Through the use of DNA and genealogy.

Lancaster police Sgt. Randell Zook spent hundreds of hours on the case since taking it over in 2016. In 2018, with the help of Parabon NanoLabs, Baby Mary Anne’s DNA was uploaded into a public genetic genealogy database.

That eventually led to police discovering Baby Mary Anne’s second cousin – from there, Zook continued to work with Parabon and “performed extensive research himself using a variety of genealogy resources, open source information and police databases to essentially build what would become a reverse family tree” linking the baby to Brazzle, Adams said.

Zook also used other investigative techniques, but Adams was unable to elaborate on what those were.

From there, Zook was able to piece together a connection between Baby Mary Anne and her mother, Tara Brazzle.

What happened after police named Tara Brazzle as a suspect?

Zook and Detective Jessica Higgins interviewed Brazzle at her home in Valparaiso, Indiana, on July 1. Brazzle admitted during the interview that she was the mother of the child, didn’t seek prenatal care and did not provide any medical care to the child after giving birth.

Brazzle told the officers she placed the child in the dumpster behind the YMCA several days after its birth.

Brazzle was not immediately arrested, as police were working to determine whether anyone assisted her with the child’s death or the disposal of its body. Police did obtain an arrest warrant after learning that Brazzle boarded a plane to California the morning after the interview, and she was arrested by members of the San Jose Police Department in California after she left the plane.

Was Tara Brazzle trying to flee from police?

Brazzle was not fleeing, according to Ortiz. Instead, he said, she traveled there to see him, as he was in California on business.

”We bought the tickets the week before. I was here, and she and our daughter were meeting me to spend the weekend. So she didn’t run,” he said.

What happens next?

Brazzle is charged with a single count of criminal homicide and is being held without bail.

Brazzle is waiting for extradition back to Lancaster County, which Adams said could take a month or two.

Once she is back in the county, Brazzle will appear before a district judge for a preliminary arraignment. A preliminary arraignment is followed by a preliminary hearing, then formal arraignment in county court, at which point a plea is entered.

Brazzle does not yet have an attorney.