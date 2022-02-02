What started as U.S. Marshals serving warrants at a residence in East Earl Township early Tuesday morning resulted in officers shooting a man accused of driving his vehicle toward them as he tried to escape.

Before the man identified by the Berks County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Zachary Robert Gilbaugh tried to flee, he threw cinder blocks at the officers serving the warrant and threatened them with a blow torch, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Gilbaugh was wanted on numerous charges stretching back to December.

Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about Tuesday’s shooting.

What time did this happen?

The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m., but law enforcement, including the United States Marshals’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, went there around 6 a.m. and EMS and fire police were called in around 6:51 a.m. as a precaution.

What is the United States Marshals’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force?

The unit's mission, according to its website, is to locate and apprehend fugitives throughout Philadelphia and its surrounding counties and "prides itself in arresting the most violent offenders while ensuring the safety of the citizens and the community."

Members of the task force are state and local police officers who receive special deputations for the task force. While on a task force, these officers can exercise U.S. Marshals authorities, such as crossing jurisdictional lines.

What happened when officers arrived?

Officers found the man in the basement in a small crawlspace area, but he refused officers commands and instead threatened them with cinder blocks and a small blowtorch, according to the DA's office. Officers then deployed a Taser and a ballistic sponge round, but they were ineffective. Officers retreated and got everyone out of the house.

What happened next?

The man then came of of the front door holding a large circular-saw blade and the blowtorch. He got into a tan Chrysler minivan parked facing the street as five officers converged and gave commands, which he ignored. He started the minivan and drove

As officers retreated, the man got into a vehicle and drove toward two officers. That’s when multiple officers shot at the vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

The minivan crashed across the street and officers got the man out. He was then taken to a hospital.

How many times was the man shot? What is the extent of his injuries?

The district attorney's office would only say the man was shot multiple times. He was in stable condition in an intensive care unit under guard at a hospital.

What is the man’s name?

A clerk with the Berks County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man as 38-year-old Zachary Robert Gilbaugh. The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office has not yet named him publicly.

Why hasn't the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office identified him?

District attorney Heather Adams said the subject involved is a suspect and charges are pending. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening.

What warrants did Gilbaugh have?

Gilbaugh, 38, was wanted for stalking, violating a protection from abuse order, criminal trespass, burglary, motor vehicle theft and other offenses, according to East Earl Township police.

Reading city police had also charged Gilbaugh for 16 different offenses including burglary, retaliation against a witness and terroristic threats they say were committed between Nov. 16 and Dec. 25.

What is Gilbaugh accused of that resulted in the warrants?

Gilbaugh, whose last known address was in Honey Brook, had warrants that stretch back to several incidents in Lancaster County that police say happened in December and into January.

He sent near-daily texts to a woman threatening to kill her, showing up at her East Earl Township workplace on Dec. 17 and Jan. 4 with the intention of confronting and terrorizing her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman, who had a protection from abuse order placed against Gilbaugh in November, told police she lives in “constant fear” of him. Gilbaugh also threatened the woman inside her Berks County home Dec. 25, police said.

On one occasion, Gilbaugh plowed his truck into the passenger-side door of the woman’s vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of East Earl Road in East Earl Township around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 17, police said. Gilbaugh then waved at the woman as he drove away.

Police spotted Gilbaugh in East Earl Township again around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, this time speeding in the 4600 block of Division Highway. Gilbaugh abruptly slammed on the brakes as he turned onto East Earl Road, according to the affidavit.

Officers began following Gilbaugh, who at this point had numerous warrants for his arrest, but lost track of him in a business parking lot. His van was later found crashed in the 700 block of Wallace Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Now on foot, Gilbaugh broke into a home, again near the 1200 block of East Earl Road. A man and woman were watching television inside when Gilbaugh burst through the unlocked front door, appearing wide-eyed and out of breath. The couple twice ordered Gilbaugh out of their home before he ran away toward the woman’s workplace.

Gilbaugh stole at least two different vehicles as police continued searching for him, first taking a Yamaha four-wheeler before abandoning it for a Mercedes Benz. Police believe the Yamaha became caught in a nearby electric fence, heavily damaging it and causing one of the fence’s electric lines to be stretched across the road before it was abandoned.

The Mercedes Benz was found abandoned in the 2400 block of Long View Drive in Caernarvon Township around 10:50 p.m., having struck two mailboxes and a large rock in what appeared to be a low-speed crash, according to the affidavit. Police searched the area but were unable to find Gilbaugh.

Gilbaugh was charged Jan. 10 with criminal trespass, stalking, flight to avoid apprehension, burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, loitering and prowling at nighttime, agricultural vandalism and a summary traffic violation. He was also charged with violating the protection from abuse order, stalking and simple assault for the Dec. 17 offenses.

What happens next?

Adams will work to make the final determination of the use of force used by officers at the scene. Her office is the lead investigating agency and Pennsylvania State Police is helping.

"There are numerous witnesses to be interviewed who were participating on the task force and this investigation will take time," she said.

For comparison, the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Ricardo Muñoz in 2020 took about one month. But that shooting involved only one officer, who was cleared.