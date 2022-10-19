When Lancaster city officers responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday night, they arrived to find an infant with a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers found the child lying on the floor of the Woodward Street residence and immediately began to render aid until medics arrived. Medics also tried to help but pronounced the infant dead a short time later.

Police have not released many details about the shooting, only saying that no one is in custody and the shooting is still under investigation.

Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about the shooting.

When and where were police dispatched?

Crews responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Woodward Street for report of a baby shot in the face by a child, according to dispatch reports.

What did law enforcement find?

Responding officers found an infant lying on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers helped the child until EMS arrived, but medical personnel pronounced the child dead a short time later.

Has the infant been identified?

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office is not releasing the child’s name.

Another news outlet reported that the child was 1 1/2 years old. Police also have not identified the infant or specified its age.

What did neighbors see and hear?

Neighbors in the area said they didn't hear any gunfire, but one neighbor said she heard screaming and crying. Another neighbor, who said he saw officers inside the house searching with flashlights, also said a man on the scene was screaming and crying, saying "they killed my baby."

Another neighbor also said that several children lived in the house and told a reporter that they could see police giving a child CPR.

Are there any suspects? What’s the status of the investigation?

City police said in a news release Wednesday that no suspects are in custody related to the ongoing investigation.

“The investigation has gone on without ceasing since last night and investigators are still working on it right now,” city police spokesperson Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said in an email Wednesday, adding that police plan on providing additional details at some point in the future.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.