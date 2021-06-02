Crews from three counties responded to a home explosion in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County, on Tuesday night.

The investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing.

Here is a look at what we know and don't know.

When were the explosions reported?

Emergency crews were dispatched at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire.

A dispatcher told LNP at the time that firefighters arrived to find the house on fire and live wires on the ground.

What units responded?

Firefighters from Dauphin and Lebanon counties were dispatched, and Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported at 6:50 p.m. that 27 units were on the scene.

Heavy smoke filled the area as emergency crews doused what remained of the house with water. All that remained appeared to be a chimney standing amid the rubble.

What caused the explosion?

Officials have not yet said what caused the explosion. It is also not immediately clear if there were any injuries or other property damage as a result of the explosions.

Officers taped off the area and deployed a drone to survey the area. A K-9 unit was also brought in at one point to investigate.

Who owned the house?

Property records indicate the residence was a 2,240 square-foot rancher built in 1972. The property owners are listed as David and Victoria Preston.

What did neighbors hear?

Neighbors reported hearing one large explosion, followed by several other smaller explosions. They also reported hearing what appeared to be ammunition exploding after the initial explosions rang out.

Keith Mapplebeck, 52, who lives around the corner on Mount Gretna Road, was in his yard when he heard what he described as a single, massive explosion.

“It was a huge boom,” he said.

Mapplebeck, who shoots live cannons as part of pirate reenactments, said the explosion was louder than anything he’s ever heard, shaking the ground like an earthquake.

Was anyone inside the home?

Officials have not said whether or not anyone was home at the time of the explosion.

A dog belonging to the residents of the home, frightened by the explosions, was found inside a detached garage in a frightened state, neighbor Donna Updegraff, 68, said.

Who is investigating?

So far, Northwest Regional Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office have not released any other details. It is not currently known if the explosion is considered suspicious.