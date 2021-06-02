Crews from three counties responded to a home explosion in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County, on Tuesday evening.
The investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing.
Here is a look at what we know and don't know.
When were the explosions reported?
Emergency crews were dispatched at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire.
A dispatcher told LNP at the time that firefighters arrived to find the house on fire and live wires on the ground.
Scenes from the Mount Joy Township home explosion
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Tanker trucks bring in water to the aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
A utility worker walks back the lane along the fire hose to the aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Tanker trucks unload water for the pumpers at the aftermath of an apparent house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Who owned the house?
Property records indicate the residence was a 2,240 square-foot rancher built in 1972. The property owners are listed as David and Victoria Preston.
What did neighbors hear?
Neighbors reported hearing one large explosion, followed by several other smaller explosions. They also reported hearing what appeared to be ammunition exploding after the initial explosions rang out.
Keith Mapplebeck, 52, who lives around the corner on Mount Gretna Road, was in his yard when he heard what he described as a single, massive explosion.
“It was a huge boom,” he said.
Mapplebeck, who shoots live cannons as part of pirate reenactments, said the explosion was louder than anything he’s ever heard, shaking the ground like an earthquake.
Who is investigating?
Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Wednesday morning that her office is not investigating the explosion. The Northwest Regional Police Department has not released any other details.
A fire marshal was on the scene Wednesday morning.
What units responded?
Firefighters from Dauphin and Lebanon counties were dispatched, and Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported at 6:50 p.m. that 27 units were on the scene.
Heavy smoke filled the area as emergency crews doused what remained of the house with water. All that remained appeared to be a chimney standing amid the rubble.