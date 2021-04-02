What we know and don't know about man accused of killing Manheim woman in North Carolina

The man that police arrested and charged on Thursday in the shooting death of Julie Eberly had a long criminal record dating back to 2011, according to North Carolina's Department of Public Safety.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, was arrested shortly after midnight on Thursday for the March 25 shooting, where police say he pulled up beside Ryan and Julie Eberly, from Manheim, and shot.

Julie Eberly was hit by the gunfire and later died. Ryan Eberly was unharmed.

The couple was on their way to the beach for vacation. Their six kids stayed in Lancaster County with grandparents.

Authorities in North Carolina described the incident as a road-rage shooting, but Ryan Eberly told LNP | LancasterOnline he doesn't see it that way. Police have not released any other details of a possible motive.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WECT News, a TV news channel in Wilmington, North Carolina, that he was at the apartment complex when police arrested Floyd.

“And just to look at the cold face that he’s got. His nonchalant, ‘I don’t care that I’m getting arrested’ look," Wilkins told the news station. "I can only imagine what those folks saw out there on I-95 when he looked over and shot. It actually makes you angry."

Lengthy criminal record

Floyd's first recorded conviction was in June 2011. Since then, he has served a total of six years in prison, according to the state's department of public safety.

In the past 10 years, Floyd has been convicted of simple assault, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of firearms, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

His most recent arrest was in 2013, when police charged him with discharging a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of firearm by a felon.

He served two-and-a-half years on those charges, beginning Nov. 2015. He was released on April 4, 2018.

Details about those cases weren't immediately available.

Altering his vehicle

Anonymous local residents offered a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man that shot Julie Eberly.

After authorities announced the reward, more photos of the vehicle were released.

Wilkins told WECT News that Floyd was driving that car around as recently as Wednesday night, hours before police arrested him.

The sheriff also said that the vehicle Floyd was driving was mostly left the same, with only minor changes, like taking the window tint off and removing a few stickers, the TV station reported.

Floyd is being held without bail.

“In this particular case, you’re talking about a convicted felon who wasn’t supposed to have a gun to start with,” Wilkins said. “When you look over his criminal record, in my opinion, he shouldn’t ever have been out of prison to start with. But now, we’re having to deal with this all over again, and this led to a murder.”

'Prayers have been answered'

Susan Eberly, Julie's mother-in-law, organized a GoFundMe to raise money in Julie's name after her death. Since the fundraiser began, it has accumulated more than $67,000.

"Prayers have been answered and Julie's murderer is in custody!!" Susan Eberly wrote on the fundraiser on Friday.

Julie's funeral was on April 1, the same day police arrested Floyd.

"It was a beautiful, terrible day," Susan Eberly wrote. "Julie was a strong woman of faith and after our initial grief, we want to celebrate that she is home with her Lord."