An after-school event at Hempfield High School that included professional drag queens has sparked strong concern among community members and an investigation by the school district.

In a statement Friday the district said it had been made aware of a “serious situation” at the April 25 event for the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club. The district has not offered additional details, but its statement said an investigation was underway, that it does not condone the behavior at the event and it is “appalled.”

But many details remain unclear and questions have not been officially answered.

Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about what happened.

What happened at Hempfield High School to spark this controversy?

A performance by drag queens took place after school at Hempfield High School on April 25. The performance occurred at an event for Gay Sexuality Alliance Club students.

Drag queens associated with entertainment company Depiro’s Divas were at the performance, according to company owner Michael Depiro. Although a report published Friday by Harrisburg 100 included a link to the Depiro’s Divas website when it mentioned the event “featured professional dancers,” Depiro said his company wasn’t involved in the event, the dancers participated on their own and they had agreed to appear for free.

Performers contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline did not immediately respond to request for comment.

How have the district’s administration and school board responded?

District administration and the school board posted statements on the Hempfield School District website Friday.

In its statement, the district described the event as a “serious situation” and noted that an investigation has begun. The district apologized for the event and wrote that it is “appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity.”

An unidentified individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the statement.

A statement by the board shared the district’s sentiments of concern and added that the board will take “appropriate action, as needed” based on the findings of the investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the administration nor the board has offered additional details.

Are police involved?

East Hempfield Township Police Department was made aware of the event by a concerned resident on Friday, according to Lt. Matt Pohle.

However, the department has not received a formal complaint or report from anyone who attended the event, he said.

He said the concerned citizen had learned of the event through social media and felt the performance demonstrated “inappropriate” activity on school property.

The department has since been in contact with district administration, which will conduct an internal investigation, Pohle said. As of Tuesday, he said police are not involved in the investigation.

What’s next?

In a district statement, the district said it will complete a “thorough investigation” and hold those involved accountable with disciplinary action equivalent to the findings of the investigation.

In a brief interview with LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday, school board President Grant Keener did say the investigation was ongoing.

The board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the District Administration Building, 200 Church St., Landisville. A meeting agenda hasn’t been posted yet so it’s not clear whether the event will be discussed at the meeting.

Several community members on Facebook have mentioned an interest in attending the meeting to voice concerns about the April 25 event.

The event could also have an impact on legislation currently being drafted by state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Township. He plans to introduce a bill that would require school districts to identify and notify parents of “sexually explicit” books or curriculum in public schools, but he told Fox43 in an interview Tuesday he is still working on the definition of sexually explicit.

Aument told Fox43 that a drag show would “likely meet the bill’s definition of inappropriate,” though it’s unclear if the law would apply to after-school events.

Aument also weighed in on the event on Facebook, saying he had spoken with Hempfield School District Superintendent Mike Bromirski twice via phone.

State Rep. Brett Miller, R-East Hempfield Township, has also been in communication with Bromirski and Keener. “The events that have been reported are entirely inappropriate for a public school setting,” Miller said in a statement Tuesday.

Bromirski has not responded to requests for comment by LNP | LancasterOnline.

What permissions were sought, if any, to host this event and have students in attendance?

The district has not confirmed if permission was sought by the club to host the event and have students in attendance.

At least two district policies might apply, however.

Policy 907 indicates those wishing to visit a school should make arrangements with the school principal no less than 48 hours in advance. Visitors are required to state, in writing, the nature and purpose of their visit.

The policy also states that only entrances “monitored and capable of controlling visitor entry” should be used by visitors while all other entrances should be locked. Visitors must register at the office when they arrive.

It is unclear if this policy applies to after-school events.

Under Policy 122, “extracurricular activities shall not be organized or instituted without the approval of the administration.”

What is the purpose of the club that hosted the event?

The Gay Sexuality Alliance club “brings together LGBTQIA+ and straight students to support each other, provide a safe place to socialize, and work together to improve school climate for all students, regardless of sexual orientation, gender or identity expression,” according to a description of the club on the district’s website.

Kelly Tyson, a French teacher at Centerville Middle School and Hempfield High School, and Carla Vicidomini, an English teacher at Hempfield High School, are advisors for the club, according to the district website.

There’s a video circulating on social media that supposedly shows the event. Has that video been verified?

District officials have not verified that any posts circulating on social media are connected to the event.

However, the district’s statement does note that it “was notified of a concerning social media post and photo, and later videos, of a performance that occurred during an after-school event.”

Who organized the event?

The district’s statement links the event to the Gay Sexuality Alliance club but does not offer further details.

Has a teacher who organized the event been suspended?

An individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome the district investigation, according to the district’s statement. The district hasn’t named the individual or verified their connection with the event.

Has a similar event occurred in the past?

Board President Grant Keener said he didn’t have knowledge of such performances in past years. A claim that such events have been held by the club before were advanced on Twitter by @libsoftiktok, an account known for reposting content created by liberal, left-wing and LGBT TikTok accounts in a derogatory manner. A total of 1.1 million Twitter users follow the account.

The tweet from @libsoftiktok claimed to show a screenshot of a social media post from a teacher who organized the Hempfield performance which indicated this was the third year of the performance.