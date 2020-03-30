The Pennsylvania Department of Health isn't providing identifying information on confirmed cases, except noting if the person is a child, due in part to the increasing volume of positive tests statewide.

However, some local organizations have reported cases here, and those reports are listed below.

The number of reports may not match the official number of cases because of the state's time frame — its midday counts show positive tests as of midnight — or because the state reports cases by the person's county of residence, even if possible exposures happened elsewhere.

Monday, March 30, 2020:

- COVID-19 update: 6 cases at Pleasant View, 1 death at Landis Homes

Sunday, March 29, 2020:

- Second COVID-19-related death in Lancaster County reported by state Department of Health

- Mennonite Home Communities reports 3 new positive COVID-19 tests, raising total to 2 staff, 5 residents

Saturday, March 28, 2020:

- Elderly woman in her 80s is first COVID-19-related death in Lancaster County [update]

Friday, March 27, 2020:

- Penn State Hershey Medical Center reports first death from COVID-19 [Not Lancaster County directly, but many county residents use or work at the Hershey-based health system]

- Six Susquehanna Valley EMS providers in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure in Lancaster County

- ManorCare, Hamilton Arms, Mennonite Home & Lebanon VA report positive COVID-19 tests

- Lancaster man awaits COVID-19 test results in new quarantine center for homeless

Thursday, March 26, 2020:

- COVID-19 found in a nursing unit, Pleasant View says

- Resident tested positive for COVID-19, Landis Homes says

- Garden Spot Communities confirmed that a staff member had tested positive, pointing to a statement on its website dated March 25 announcing that

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

- Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace reported during a Facebook Live town hall Wednesday night that one person who is currently homeless tested positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

- Wendy's employee at Lincoln Highway East location tested positive for COVID-19, company says

Sunday, March 22, 2020:

- Elizabethtown College student tests positive for coronavirus

Saturday, March 21, 2020:

- A Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center employee tested positive for COVID-19 [Not Lancaster County directly, but many county residents use or work at the Hershey-based health system]

Friday, March 20, 2020:

- Worker at Turkey Hill store in Lancaster tested positive for COVID-19, company says

Thursday, March 19, 2020:

- Penn Medicine LGH health care provider tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, March 18, 2020:

- First positive COVID-19 test reported in Lancaster County at LGH