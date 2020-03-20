The Pennsylvania Department of Health isn't providing identifying information on confirmed cases, except noting if the person is a child, due in part to the increasing volume of positive tests statewide.

However, some local organizations have reported cases here, and those reports are listed below.

The number of reports may not match the official number of cases because of the state's time frame — its midday counts show positive tests as of midnight — or because the state reports cases by the person's county of residence, even if possible exposures happened elsewhere.

Friday, March 20, 2020: Worker at Turkey Hill store in Lancaster tested positive for COVID-19, company says

Thursday, March 19, 2020: Penn Medicine LGH health care provider tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: First positive COVID-19 test reported in Lancaster County at LGH