What started out as a basketball tournament on the courts of Lancaster County’s Spooky Nook Sports quickly turned to chaos on Sunday.

Police and other emergency crews were initially dispatched for a report of shots fired, though Diane Garber, a spokeswoman with the East Hempfield Township Police Department, said hours later that there was no evidence indicating a gun was shown or used inside.

Videos on social media show players and spectators fleeing the building in a panic. Investigators believe some sort of altercation may have prompted the panic but also said they cannot say for sure.

Here’s what we know, and don’t know, about Sunday’s incident at Spooky Nook Sports.

What was the initial dispatch, and when?

Officers were dispatched to Spooky Nook Sports at 75 Champ Blvd. in East Hempfield Township at 2:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Diane Garber, a spokeswoman with the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

What tournament was going on at the Nook at the time of the incident?

Sunday marked the second day of the Marquee Nationals tournament hosted by Marquee Hoops, which featured teams from throughout the Northeast who were playing on courts throughout the complex.

What happened?

Despite many claims on social media indicating there was an active shooter, Garber said there was no evidence of a gun being fired, and no gunshot injuries were reported.

Police believe some sort of fight may have prompted the sudden exodus of players and spectators, which caused numerous people to be trampled, Garber said. She noted that it is possible that no crime was committed, and someone may have caused a false alarm that led to chaos and panic.

“People heard whatever they heard and left the building in a chaotic manner,” she said.

How many people were injured?

On Sunday evening, Garber said six people were transported to local hospitals with injuries sustained while evacuating the building, according to an East Hempfield Township police news release. Another six people were treated and released at the scene.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Has anyone been charged?

As of Monday morning, no one has been charged in connection with the incident.

What is the security like at Spooky Nook Sports?

Garber noted that the sports complex has armed security guards with check-in points in the parking lot and at entrances to the facility, but they don't search bags "unless there's a reason to search a bag." There is also signage at entrances letting people know what they can and can't bring into the venue.

Is Spooky Nook Sports open?

Spooky Nook Sports was operating under normal business hours on Monday.