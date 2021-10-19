What started as a fight between two people over a gun inside Park City Center resulted in gunshots ringing out and others jumping into the fray.

Police say a nearby bystander, who was in legal possession of a firearm, then opened fire and shot one of the people, ending the incident until police could arrive.

Eyewitness accounts paint a scene of chaos and terror as gunshots rang out. The shooting left four people with gunshot wounds, including a woman who was walking through the mall with her family.

Here’s what we know - and don’t know - about the Park City Center shooting.

When were police dispatched?

Police and EMS were dispatched to the mall at 142 Park City Center for gunshot wounds and trampling injuries at 2:26 p.m. Sunday.

What led up to the shooting?

Police said that there was some sort of altercation between two males who knew each other inside the mall. At least one of them was carrying a concealed gun, and the two fought over the gun. Police also said “other subjects” joined the fight at that time.

The male armed with the gun, who police identified as a 16-year-old from Lancaster city, fired a shot and struck one of the others involved in the fight, police said. Another person then joined the struggle for the firearm, and another shot was fired.

It was not immediately clear how many people in total were involved in the initial struggle.

What happened next?

Then, police say an “uninvolved bystander” in a nearby store heard the gunshots. Armed with their own, legally-owned firearm, the bystander fired shots at the people fighting over the gun, striking one of the people involved in the fight, police said.

The fight then ended, and the bystander waited at the scene until officers arrived.

“Based on evidence located at the scene and other information, it appears that approximately six gunshots were fired in this incident from two firearms, one being the original armed suspect’s firearm and the second being the firearm possessed by the bystander,” police said.

What do videos on social media show?

Hana Ali, a co-owner of Tabarek Al-Hana, an international food store she owns along with her sister, gave LNP|LancasterOnline videos taken as the shooting unfolded.

One video appears to show a woman running away screaming after what sounds like two gunshots ring out inside the mall. Three people were close to each other when the shots rang out, and one of them appeared to fall to the ground.

Other videos provided by Ali appear to show a man, armed with a gun, aiming at a man who is seemingly lying on the ground injured. Another appears to show first responders and good Samaritans rendering first aid to people lying on the mall floor.

Who are the victims? How many people were shot?

A total of four people suffered gunshot injuries -- the 16-year-old suspect, two other men who were fighting over the gun, and a woman. Police said the woman was walking through the mall with her family and was hit in the arm by gunfire when the shots initially rang out.

None of the victims have been identified, and police said all of the injuries are non-life threatening. Two of the people who were shot have already been released from the hospital.

Who are the suspects?

The 16-year-old male is currently hospitalized and in police custody awaiting to be formally charged. His name has not been released.

Detective Stan Roache, the lead detective in the investigation, is working with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office to determine what other charges, if any, should be filed.

What was the motive?

Police did not indicate a motive for the shooting, or say why the initial altercation took place. A news release indicates the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are reviewing video footage “from many different sources.”

What’s next for the bystander who intervened?

The bystander, who was not identified by police, was interviewed and released.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the bystander’s actions were lawful and justified once the investigation is complete.

What’s Park City’s firearms policy?

Park City Center’s Code of Conduct specifically prohibits firearms or illegal weapons on mall property.

What has Park City Center said following the shooting?

Lindsay Kahn, spokeswoman for Park City’s owner Chicago-based Brookfield Property Partners, gave LNP|LancasterOnline the following statement on Monday evening:

“This remains an ongoing investigation led by the Lancaster Police Department. All questions need to be directed to them. We are grateful for our security team and for our partnership with law enforcement. We recognize that yesterday was a frightening experience for our shopping center community, and we are saddened to have been the location for such an unfortunate incident. While we never disclose details of our security program, we constantly monitor and adjust our safety protocols.”

What law enforcement and security were involved?

Lancaster City Police were assisted by officers from the Manheim Township Police, East Hempfield Township Police, Manor Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police.