A Mount Joy man fatally shot his father with a crossbow on Wednesday night before killing himself, according to Northwest Regional police.

Officers were initially called by a family member who witnessed the shooting and escaped to a neighbor’s house. The murder-suicide was the second this year in Northwest Regional Police's jurisdiction.

Here’s everything we know – and don’t know – about what happened so far.

When were police initially dispatched?

Officers were initially dispatched at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane for a report of a person shot with a crossbow during a domestic dispute. The residence is on a relatively short road that leads to a cul-de-sac behind JB Hostetter and Sons' hardware store.

What did officers find when they arrived?

Officers arrived at the residence and looked through the back window and found 61-year-old Wesley Frey Sr. lying on the floor with an arrow in his chest. 31-year-old Wesley Frey Jr. had barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom, the family member told police.

What happened next?

Officers forced their way inside the house through a back door to find Frey dead, then made multiple attempts to contact Frey Jr., police said. They forced their way past the upstairs door he had barricaded with furniture to find him dead.

What did the autopsies determine?

Autopsies were performed for Frey and Frey Jr. On Friday.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter that Frey died as a result of a “crossbow incident” and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Frey Jr. died as a result of a “traumatic sharp force trauma to the neck,” and his death was a ruled a suicide, Diamantoni said.

What do we know about Frey Jr.?

Frey Jr. was Pennsylvania State Police trooper for six months in 2018, according to state police director of communications Cpl. Brent Miller. He enlisted with the state police in 2017 and graduated in March 2018 with the 151st cadet class, Miller said. Frey Jr. resigned that September.

County records show Frey Jr. married Jenilee Alleman in January 2015.

What do we know about Frey Sr.?

Frey Sr. was a machinist at Micro Facture, a Mountville-based manufacturing business, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page. He started at 17 years old and worked there for 44 years. “Big Wes,” the post read, was a master of his craft and an invaluable mentor.

Michael McDonald, who had been Frey’s best friend for 56 years, remembered Frey as a “gentle giant” who would “give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”