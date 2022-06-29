The investigations into the deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School students last weekend are still underway.

East Lampeter Township police have confirmed that one 16-year-old boy was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning. Officers who responded to that crash then responded to a home just over a mile away, where a 17-year-old boy was found dead.

A teenage girl was also injured in the crash.

All three students were Conestoga Valley students or recent graduates, police said.

While the investigations are ongoing, police have not yet confirmed whether or not the two teens’ deaths are connected.

Here’s a look at what we know - and don’t know - so far:

When and where was the crash?

East Lampeter Township officers responded at 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, to a single-vehicle crash at 521 Willow Road, where a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe rested on its passenger side in a field, police said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

Officers determined the vehicle had been traveling northbound on Willow Road when it left the east side of the road, just north of where Willow crosses Forry Road, police said. The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to a rest in the field.

An 18-year-old girl from Ronks was taken from the scene to a local hospital with injuries, police said. Officers also found a deceased teenage boy at the scene.

Smith's mother, Bernice McKenzie, told a reporter Wednesday that the vehicle involved in the crash didn't belong to her son and that he didn't have a learner's permit or driver's license.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office, responding Tuesday to a request for information that is a matter of public record pursuant to Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law, identified Tyreese Smith as the 16-year-old who died of mechanical asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries in the crash. The office ruled his death accidental.

Smith's death was announced on Sunday by the Conestoga Valley Football Booster Club, which posted the information on Facebook. The club also said a second football player, Tyler Zook, had died as well. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office verified their identities.

An employee who declined to be identified of the Sonic on East Lincoln Highway confirmed Smith worked there and left at 11:30 p.m. Friday. The employee said Smith is usually brought to work, but didn't know how Smith got to work that day.

What happened in the second incident Saturday morning?

While at the scene of the crash, officers were dispatched at 1:54 a.m. to an incident in the 600 block of Aaron Lane, just over a mile away from the crash scene. Officers found a 17-year-old boy dead.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the teen as 17-year-old Tyler Zook. Zook was pronounced dead at his home in East Lampeter Township at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

What have law enforcement said about the investigation?

The East Lampeter Township Police Department has not released the names of any of the teens involved, citing their ages and the ongoing investigation. Police have confirmed they are all students or a recent graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.

Sean McBryan, spokesman of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, referred questions to the release issued by East Lampeter Township police.

What do we know about Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook?

According to 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League football rosters, Zook had just finished his junior year, and Smith had finished his sophomore year.

A memorial to the two, bearing the names T. Zook and T. Smith and surrounded by bouquets of flowers, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Jurassic Park” balloons and a framed photograph of one of the students with friends stands in a field off Willow Road.

They were friends, according to classmates gathered at the memorial on Monday. CV high school freshman Patience Conner said Smith and Zook “couldn’t do one thing without the other.”

GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for the teens’ families. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly $20,000 had been raised for Smith; the fundraiser’s goal was $15,000. A total of $15,850 was raised for Zook, surpassing the campaign's goal of $15,000.

Is there a connection between Zook and the crash?

Investigators have not said if Zook was in the car at the time of the crash, or if the incidents are connected. East Lampeter Police spokesman Lt. Rob Eachus said it’s a “possibility” that Zook was in the car at the time of the crash, but couldn’t confirm, citing the ongoing investigation.