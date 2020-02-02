The natural process of body decomposition begins immediately when a person dies.
So when LNP | LancasterOnline reported Jan. 18 that the State Board of Funeral Directors had suspended the license of funeral director Andrew Scheid two days after the Lancaster County coroner “recovered four decomposing bodies” from his Millersville-area funeral home, we may have left a false impression.
It is not Scheid’s fault that the bodies were decomposing. All dead bodies in all funeral homes are decomposing, be they embalmed, refrigerated or just left out in the open. It’s what dead bodies do.
However, it is Scheid’s fault that the bodies were decomposing faster than they would have if he had adhered to the requirements of his profession. Pennsylvania law mandates that within 24 hours of death a body be buried, refrigerated (between 35 and 40 degrees), embalmed or placed in a container that seals in odors.
Scheid failed to do so, leaving bodies in a 55-degree room for up to 17 days, according to his suspension order. That failure wasn’t isolated, according to a state disciplinary action filed against him in December outlining 30 violations of law across 10 cases.
Somehow Scheid lost his grip on the reins of his operation, and people want to know why. What was he thinking? Because he hasn’t offered a public apology or explanation, we are left to wonder how a longtime fixture in the industry — his funeral home would have marked 25 years this year — could just collapse.
Something must have been going on behind the scenes, and for the first time a lot of folks find themselves in the unusual position of wanting to know what happens behind closed doors in a funeral home. Generally speaking, Americans prefer to insulate themselves from the messy reality of death, and speculating about how funeral directors spend their days would under normal circumstances seem like an unnecessarily morbid exercise.
Yet here we are.
From the dark specter of Charles Dickens’ Mr. Sowerberry in “Oliver Twist” to the menacing shadow of WWE’s Undertaker, literature, television and movies have done no favors for morticians, consistently portraying practitioners of the funerary trade as ghoulish caricatures.
The truth is at once more mundane and extraordinary. Funeral directors are regular people who have made death their life’s work. They raise families, take vacations, nurture hopes and aspirations, plan retirements, watch TV, eat pizza and go bowling like anyone else. To pay for it all, they manipulate, decorate, incinerate and otherwise dispose of dead bodies.
On the job, morticians wear many hats — sanitation worker, salesman, general laborer, sculptor, beautician and grief counselor — and the brims of those hats are coated with a thin layer of what author Caitlyn Doughty calls “people dust.”
In her 2014 New York Times best-seller “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, and Other Lessons From the Crematory,” Doughty, a mortician, relates in a manner alternately reverent and sardonic the details of her workplace. She writes:
“A thin layer of dust and soot settles over everything, courtesy of the ashes of dead humans and industrial machinery. It settles in places you think impossible for dust to reach, like the inner lining of your nostrils. By midday I looked like the Little Match Girl, selling wares on a nineteenth-century street corner. There is not much to enjoy in a layer of inorganic human bone dusted behind one’s ear or gathered under a fingernail.”
That level of sharing bothers some people, even though the Bible clearly states (Genesis 3:19, for those keeping track) that we are made of dust and will return to dust in the end. If you prefer Joni Mitchell as your messenger, “We are stardust.” Also true.
Doughty succeeds in lifting the shroud of privacy that envelopes her industry by honestly portraying the personally challenging (she sometimes cries at work) and frequently gruesome (dead bodies are gross and unruly) aspects of the death trade.
Moreover, she directly addresses an issue that tends to bother people most about funeral directors: Are they helping us deal with our grief or capitalizing on it?
Doughty, a natural bootstrapper, puts the responsibility of controlling funeral costs squarely on the shoulders of American consumers, who, she believes, don’t plan for death because they don’t want to think about their real, inevitable end, let alone comparison shop for caskets and urns.
But few hold morticians blameless for the high cost of end-of-life disposal. Pot-stirring author Jessica Mitford turned the industry upside-down in 1963 when she published “The American Way of Death,” which painted funeral directors as shrewd, upselling businesspeople skilled at wringing every last dollar out of their customers’ tear-soaked hankies.
Her 1998 reboot, “The American Way of Death Revisited,” showed that little had changed in the intervening decades. Today, the industry’s image problem persists. Are funeral directors, as Mitford puts it, “merchants of a rather grubby order, preying on the grief, remorse and guilt of survivors, or trained professional men with high standards of ethical conduct? The funeral men would vastly prefer to fit the latter category.”
Where a funeral director falls on the continuum between grief shark and guiding light depends on his or her ability to effectively balance the grim tasks at hand, the pressure of running a profitable business, the need to help shepherd the bereaved, and the ever-present demands of their personal lives.
The difficulties inherent in striking that balance provide the backdrop for “Six Feet Under,” the award-winning HBO dramatic series about a family-run funeral home where life around the kitchen table upstairs is forever bleeding into business in the funeral parlor downstairs.
In a 2002 interview with Newsweek, Todd Van Beck, a career funeral home professional who at the time was serving as president of the New England Institute of Funeral Services, spoke for many of his colleagues in the industry when he praised the depiction of family life in the Fisher & Sons Funeral Home on “Six Feet Under.”
“ ‘Six Feet Under’ really portrays the lives of a family that runs a funeral home,” he said. “To me, it is a story about a dysfunctional family in America that just happens to live in a funeral home. I raised my family in a funeral home, and it was just like living in a home, except it happened to be a funeral home. … The show portrays the family’s joys and sorrows and ups and downs, but they just happen to be in a funeral home.”
Van Beck, by repeatedly using the phrase “just happens to live in a funeral home,” was attempting to blunty drive home the point that funeral home professionals are simply ordinary people with extraordinary jobs. When they’re not transporting human remains and filling chest cavities with embalming fluid, they’re regular folks.
Which brings us back to Mr. Scheid.
It is a matter of public record that Scheid — Andy, to those who deal with him regularly — has had to navigate over the past year a divorce, the death of his father and the death of his newborn child. Just one of those events is enough to throw the lives of regular folks into a tailspin.
Is it possible that his personal trials interfered with his professional duties? Certainly.
Would that excuse the level of carelessness that compounded the grief of his customers? Absolutely not.
Still, as we prepare to mete out judgment, either publicly or in our hearts, we would do well to remember that funeral directors are people, too, and fallible.
(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.)
