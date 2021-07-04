Today marks 245 years since the American experiment began, as the representatives of 13 colonies banded together to declare themselves independent of the rule of King George III, a “tyrant” who was “unfit to be the ruler of a free people.” There is much to say divides America, and that division has played out in headlines and town halls across these United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic, social and political upheaval, in tandem with a raging debate over racial justice and equal treatment under the law.

We asked our readers to tell us, in 250 words or less: What unites America?

Here is some of what they shared.

We are united by appreciation of nine values and divided by differing conceptions of how those values look in practice and how to achieve them.

Independence: We want freedom from foreign control; we sometimes differ on how to preserve it.

Truth: We want truth; we differ on what is true.

Liberty: We want liberty; we differ on the meaning of liberty.

Justice: We want justice; we differ on the definition and method of achieving it.

Education: We want education; we differ on what should be taught and on whether indoctrination should be a part of it.

Governance: We want elected representatives instead of rulers, but many believe politicians act less like representatives and more like rulers.

Peace: We want peace; we differ on how to achieve it.

Security: We want security; we differ on how to achieve it.

Our children: We want our children to have a good life; we differ on what the good life includes and how to achieve it.

Too often, the differences of opinion are waged by demonizing, which drives factions toward irreducible conflict. Clarity and honest debate can enable us to reach more agreement on details than we are seeing now. Yelling, name-calling, demonizing and threatening opponents are corrosive to thoughtful examination, understanding the opponent’s point of view and civic peace.

John deGroot, Manheim Township Diversity is our keystone! Our greatest asset is our diversity. Because of this great diversity, we have many great choices.

We have a fuller life because of the choices we make. We can decide what to eat and where to eat, whom to worship and where to worship, what to wear and where to shop, what to work and where to work, what to drive and where to drive, where to travel and what to see, where to live and the choice our abode. Even choices in our friends and mates – diverse choices abound!

With our wonderful educational institutions and opportunities, we can accomplish our goals. We have been blessed. We hold a “firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.”

Anna Rose Schanauer, Ephrata The second paragraph of the U.S. Declaration of Independence states: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness."

The Preamble to the Constitution elaborates with, "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

Those writers and founders envisioned these ideals as the unifying factors of what would make this country great. We are united in our basic desires: to feel safe and secure; to have control over our lives and destinies; to be treated equitably; to live peacefully and comfortably and to enjoy life.

So we are united in our basic desires, but divided on how to achieve them. Are guns, military power, aggressive police forces, burglar alarms and gated communities necessary, showing power, might and exclusiveness? Can the general welfare, equality and justice be provided for all without infringing on the rights, hopes, dreams and desires of some?

As people of this country have shown time and again, when calamity strikes some, others put aside selfish ambitions and desires and rush to provide generous aid to those in need. That spirit of compassion, kindness and cooperation is what truly unites us.

David E. Hess, Manheim Township

What unites America?

Yesterday: The United States of today rests on the enduring base established by the Founding Fathers – the Declaration, the Constitution, the papers of Thomas Paine. In their wisdom, they set up a form of government that has survived and served us well for almost 250 years. Any time we do something to imperil the vision that these early patriots had, we are placing in danger the unity of our nation.

Today: The United States is the most successful nation on earth, the lodestar for people across the globe. They clamor to gain entry to our country so that they might share in this success. Proudly, the United States is also the most generous nation on earth. When others suffer hardship, whether caused by weather, war, disease or famine, the people of the United States spring to their aid – generally without even being asked. Why do we do this? Because we are populated by good people. Not perfect – never perfect. But over time, our people tend to do the right thing and to overcome their mistakes. Working together, they give our national unity its heart.

Tomorrow: The United States offers rich opportunity for people of all races. Whatever one’s background, if he or she takes advantage of educational offerings and works hard at a chosen vocation, success will almost certainly follow. The future looks especially bright for all our people. Courteous, friendly civility helps to bring this about and will strengthen the bonds of unity among us.

Gene Moore, Lancaster

There is an advertisement on national TV that states, “Your heart is the direct route to everything you do, so take care of it!”

To me, the question of “What unites America?” comes from an old hymn I learned as a child. It was written by J. Edward Orr in 1936, 85 years ago. The first verse:

Search me, O God, and know my heart today

Try me, O Savior, know my thoughts, I pray

See if there be some wicked way in me

Cleanse me from every sin and set me free.

We should all take a deep breath and take a good look at our heart, search it out and if there is any hatred in it – wash it away with a cleansing disinfect. If there is blindness to other skin color, open our eyes to the beauty that everyone has beneath their sin. Individually, we can attain this goal, btu when we unite together in one Spirit with love, honest, forgiveness and understanding, we can move a mountain of heart disease. We then can pledge to each other – Our Lives, Our Fortunes and Our Sacred Honor.

Mary Martin, Akron The only thing that will unite these our United States of America is Love:

Love of God: faith, values, morals

Love for All Others: respect and honor

Love of Country: patriotism

Love of Independence: self-reliance

Love of the American Dream: work ethic, integrity, success

Love of Freedom: protection from tyranny and government controls

Only when we pull together to protect our nation will we ever be truly united.

We don't need to agree with everyone, but we need to respect the views of others and stop the hatred that seems to be rampant in today's world.

Tera McFarland, Reinholds

When colonies were formed, we were united, even though we had individual thoughts. We were wrong to racially code black, yellow, any color, transgender or gay. Our democracy works because we want it to.

We are Americans. This isn't the Wild West anymore, but some people think it is. All of us need to be more tolerant. COVID had us keep to ourselves, and now we can come together. We must come together as one in a united front, because we cannot lose what we have worked over 240 years for.

Instead of going backward, let’s see another 245.

We have to learn again to be kind to each other after being alone for so long. We now need strong leaders with backbone. A democracy is something you work for every day -- it isn't handed to you, and a lot of people are stuck in another era and won't even consider the world is changing. Life is full of changes, and whether we like it or not, we have to learn to have an open mind.

We are a strong, united people that have the best of freedoms ... and I always want to keep them.

Denise Clissold, Elizabethtown

Questions!

Familiar words, often repeated, pop into mind to explain unity and how to achieve it.

Here’s another path to unity to consider: QUESTIONS.

Questions seek answers, expecting truthful answers, providing information.

Questions exercise our freedom of speech.

Questions display American curiosity without fear of the answers.

Questions provoke open discussion, another aspect of freedom of speech.

Questions from youngsters reveal their thoughts, fears and hopes.

Questions from adults reveal their concern for their lives as senior citizens.

Questions from everybody who our concern for our families, neighborhoods, country and world.

Questions explore our heritage.

Questions may lead to unexpected info, sadness, joy, satisfaction. They should be asked respectfully.

So, question your doctor, pharmacist, teacher, Congressmen, pastor, insurance carrier, investment broker, bank statements, friends, parents.

Seeking information is a natural part of our being, but not allowed everywhere in the world.

Seek it responsibly. Appreciate your freedom to ask; share the truth. The privilege of asking defines and unites us.

Peggy Atkins, East Hempfield

I believe going through the COVID pandemic together has united Americans in a way we could never have predicted or foreseen. The losses experienced by so many of us has drawn us together as nothing else could have. The death of our family members and loved ones has enabled us to feel empathy for each other in a new way.

The discovery of the vaccine has helped bring us hope of reaching an end to the pandemic. We are blessed to be living in the United States, where the vaccines are readily available. We are united in our hope of seeing the vaccine as a safe and long-lasting deterrent to COVID. We feel a new appreciation for all of the medical staff and technicians for their dedication of sacrifice.

Finally, we are united in eagerly looking forward to looking at COVID in the rearview mirror.

Anna Martin, Denver

I believe we need to turn back to God. Our country was founded on Godly principles. How far we have strayed from our Founding Fathers’ ways that our country was founded upon.

One thing we have desecrated is Sunday, the Lord’s Day. The Bible tells us to keep it holy, worship God and it’s to be a day of rest. How much that has changed is so sad to see.

In Sunday school, I learned as a child a song, “Red and yellow, Black and white, they are precious in His sight.” How true; all are precious to God and Jesus. Jesus died for the sins of all mankind, regardless of color. We are to love our neighbors as ourselves. Please read Matthew 22:37-39.

Our country needs a revival. I have drawn a circle and stand in it praying for revival to start with me. I ask for you to do the same.

Please get a Daily Bread or like devotional and the Bible, and spend time in it daily. What you put in your mind is what comes out. Please don’t let negative TV or other such things influence you. Find a Bible-believing church and fellowship with friends there.

On our currency, you will find “In God, We Trust”; may that never change.

James R. Grube, New Providence

As a child, our family never missed the Olympics. It fascinated me that it was hard to tell which were the Americans but for their uniforms; we were the world!

Like any family, disputes will happen. What unites America is how historically unique we are. We have 50 states that have supported one another in crises. Our families came here with hope, hard work and overcoming hardship. It has taken generations to work through our differences, but I see It happening slowly. Debate, compromise, controversy and an intricate system of checks and balances made our Constitution withstand our inner arguments.

Our unity has been tested but withstood the stressors.

The Civil War in 1860s was not a war over land; it was a war to support the freedom of a people. Immigrants showing up at our shores enlisted for this war, some told they could become citizens if they helped.

In the 1930s, a mass migration of our own citizens camped along state borders, working for nothing in order to feed themselves. We fought each other out of fear of economic imbalance all due to poor farming methods which started an ecological disaster -- the Dust Bowl -- think of the great American novel “Grapes of Wrath.” Read Willa Cather’s “My Antonia,” or Yaa Gyasi’s “Homegoing,” just to name a few, if you need a reminder of what weaves the fabric of America, who we are, strengths and weaknesses.

We the people unite America – I pray we keep working through our “family” stressors.

Kathryn Clair, Lititz

Memorial Day reflections, plus the fact that Dad stormed Normandy beaches on D-Day, prompted me to consider our national unity. I'd heard parental tales of World War II bonding while personally recalling the national spirit after those blue-sky September attacks on 9/11. Nevertheless, I believe the core of our unity runs deeper than merely battling global tyrants.

The first unity pillar involves individual influences and growth within the family. From birth, whether through the love of a single mom or guidance from multigenerational sources, it is family that sets the underlying tone for our life. There we learn responsibility, compassion, gratitude, and respect. These life lessons form foundations for all future decisions and actions. Unity begins in the home.

Familial traditions and learning are the basis for the second step toward unity: faith. This involves individual convictions and realization that we alone are not the final answer to mankind's dilemmas. Using Golden Rule principles, we gain perspective beyond mere liturgical tenets. Reaching beyond self, we know a higher power is in control of final solutions. This core strength binds strangers through word, action, and purpose.

Finally, unity expands through our purpose. This purpose, encouraged by family and faith, is based on experiences, talents, and goals. Varied individual purposes strengthen the final product. They create a cohesive beauty of mixed designs weaving a colorful tapestry of togetherness. Threads of many unite into a masterpiece of one.

Consequently, individual family, faith, and purpose are cornerstones of national unity.

Cyntra Thompson, Lititz

America is a great place to live; it is arguably viewed by many as the ultimate birthplace. So, to answer the question, “What unites America?” requires some serious thought. I would like to share four responses that cumulatively make America the place I know and love.

1. Americans have a high willingness to empathize with each other. We rejoice with each other’s happy news as if it were our own. Conversely, we unite in shared grief as the occasion arises. This ability, and tendency, to share intimately in the life experiences of another human being are perhaps the greatest reasons we are united as Americans.

2. Americans have a deep desire to help one another in times of need. We do this with meals, and by donating to charity with our time, resources, and money.

3. I think my favorite human attribute that unites Americans is our smile. A smile transcends all barriers, giving us the warmth of human connection.

4. Americans hold a shared belief in the good of each other. We encourage friends to be the best person they can be. Indeed, the great way to do that is by living a life that demonstrates this by personal example. Look for opportunities to build someone up. If we see a need, do all we can to meet that need. Nothing done out of love, no matter how small, is ever wasted effort.

Kathy D. Wenger, Lititz No government or system of government is perfect. But some of the distinctive features of the American experiments and its founding documents have not only survived by have become features worthy of unifying this extraordinarily large and diverse nation.

In the Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress declared "all men are created equal.” The Congress listed no evidence for this. From the start there was friction between this statement and the then-common practices of denying freedom to slaves and denying votes to Black freemen, to propertyless white men and to all women.

But that statement in the Declaration has inspired efforts (including efforts by our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln), to make the USA a more democratic republic, respecting the rights of all citizens. It has helped inspire positive change worldwide.

The Constitution written in 1787 wisely established multiple instruments of power – the individual states, the national Legislature with its two houses, a Supreme Court and an executive branch led by the president.

But the Constitution also provided a clear vehicle for change, an amendment process. Amendments soon required the new nation to protect individual rights, including freedom of the press and the rights to speak freely, to petition the government and express individual religious beliefs. Later, the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments added racial equality protections to the Constitutions. The 19th Amendment made the right of women to vote a reality.

As someone who worked in journalism for more than three decades, I saw repeatedly how important those freedoms were. They remain so today.

Robert J. Larkins, Ephrata

America has always been good at technology which connects one place to another because the country is so vast in its size.

For travel, there were the Conestoga wagons constructed in Pennsylvania that brought settlers from the East across the country to the opening West. Later there were motorized vehicles like the automobile that brought businesses and families together in a much shorter time frame. Train rails in 1869 connected the cross-country railroads by a Golden Spike in Utah.

Air travel was first imagined by the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk, N.C., and has grown to a multitrillion-dollar business.

For communication, mail was of upmost importance to the 13 original colonies when Ben Franklin established the U. S. Post Office. The telegraph and telephone were American inventions, sending messages along vast distances. Radio was quickly adapted from Europe until every household in this country was tuned in. TV, of course, shaped American culture from the late 1940’s until today. (Streaming has only expanded the influence of entertainment on culture.)

The personal computer greatly improved communication with email, Internet, Facebook, and all that has derived from them. When users complained about how cumbersome the PCs were, the cell phone came to the fore, offering endless possibilities of conversation, photography, research, travel information, music, etc.

Researchers say that a human head is a cell phone and that the future will see phone technology inside the heads of Americans. Uniting our country with even newer technology will see a unity like never before.

Charlene C. Siewert, Honey Brook

Bill of Rights unites America! The first 10 amendments are the center of American principles. No other country in the world can guarantee its citizens all the rights and privileges that have been embedded in the Bill of Rights. Yes, we Americans can be at odds with each other on various issues, issues that divide us, yet we are united when it comes to expressing our views openly and freely without the fear of retribution from the government. Last year’s presidential election and COVID-19 pandemics are good examples of our differences in opinion. The first amendment of the Bill of Rights gives us the freedom of speech to voice our opinion as long it is not a threat to the society. We can criticize government policies, including our president without being fearful of being prosecuted. Very few countries in the world allows such privilege to its citizens.

Immigrants who came to America in the last 50 years know the significance of the freedom of speech. Some immigrants came to this country not only because of religious prosecution but also to escape from prosecution for speech. These immigrants either objected to government policies or disapproved of the leader of their countries. North Korea and Russia are prime examples of such countries. Unlike us, the people of these countries do not have the Bill of Rights to protect them.

Therefore, July 4th should remind us that we are “One, Out of Many!”

Dr. Kazi Hossain, Millersville

What unites America? Let me count the ways:

Our Constitution and Bill of Rights

freedom of religion

speech

press

the right to peaceably assemble

due process under the law

right to bear arms

trial by jury

freedom from unreasonable search and seizure of individual or private property

Our desire for independence and individual freedom

Our belief in the value of hard work and the importance of learning and personal responsibility

Our belief in the natural beauty of our country and desire to preserve it

Our love of home, family, community and country

We are a caring, charitable people, who are willing to see our faults and think creatively. We believe in justice and the use of reason. We have confidence in our ability to solve our country’s problems and work toward a better future.

Alace Humphreville, Lancaster

The collection of aspirational principles sometimes referred to as the “American Creed” unites all Americans and is at the core of American Exceptionalism. It is the aspirational nature of this Creed that is most important. When Jefferson penned the idea that, “all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights,” he certainly knew that the reality of 18th century America excluded not only Black men, but also all women.

Nevertheless, the aspiration took root and would fuel the greatest sustained human migration ever known. The Preamble to the Constitution states its purpose succinctly: “We the people in order to form a more perfect union …” The operative word here is “more.” American history can surely be described as a collective journey in pursuit of these aspirations. That journey has not been linear or inexorable. The Supreme Court decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, for example, established segregation as the law of the land and lent legal legitimacy to Jim Crow.

Most Americans, however, have always been guided by what Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature” in our aspirational journey. FDR’s “four freedoms” from suppression of speech, from want, from fear and from prohibition of worship, were meant to apply to all Americans. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamt of a day when all Americans, “are judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Thus, all Americans are united by these shared aspirations. E Pluribus Unum: “Out of Many: One.”

Jeffrey Fasnacht, Landisville

If I had to describe what unites America in one word, it would be “freedom.” Freedom does not mean everyone doing what they want. That is chaos. Just as any sports game has rules and regulations that must be followed and boundary lines in which the game must be played, so our freedom has the rules and regulations of laws, our declaration of independence, and our Constitution. The boundary line of a person’s freedom is at the point where their freedom begins to infringe on the next person’s freedom. It is only living within the confines of boundaries and rules and regulations that we can truly enjoy our freedom.

Individual boundary lines like physical factors (height, muscle, age, etc.) may prevent me from doing things. Skill prevents me from performing brain surgery on you. My pocketbook limits my freedom to live in a million-dollar house, because I can’t afford it. However, freedom allows us to work toward overcoming individual boundaries to perhaps achieve a desired goal.

When I stand for and defend your freedom, I am standing for and defending my own freedom. Respecting and protecting the rights and property of the other person is basic. If I fail to stand for and defend your freedom, I am eroding my own freedom.

God has blessed this country with freedom unknown to any other country on earth. It can slip away so easily. Let us renew the spirit of freedom that unites us.

C. Shirley Shenberger, Lititz

I believe that what most strongly unites us is our humanity, and within that, our humaneness, our shared capacity to show compassion and consideration toward others.

The preamble to our constitution has something to say about being united: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish the Constitution of the United States of America.

At first, those words were not intended for everyone. And while the constitution that followed it boldly claimed rights for the common man that were extraordinary at the time, that same constitution would later state that certain people, by law, were defined to be 3/5 of a human being. I think that’s a fairly obscene chapter in our national life.

But we fixed that. That law was changed by members of a congress that we the people elected. A couple of days ago, as I write this, we celebrated Juneteenth as a national holiday. We celebrated a singularly important declaration of freedom for so many who had been deprived of it for far too long. We the people made that happen, too.

We are a work in progress. There are still many repairs to be made, but I am confident that we will create a better world, because we the people know in our hearts that people matter.

Pastor Dave Ryan, Strasburg

What unites America? The answer, basic human values. Common decency, respect, equality, integrity and courage. These values transcend political affiliations and are the fabric of who we are as a country.

Common decency means demonstrating kindness, compassion and empathy towards others; walking a mile a someone else’s shoes and recognizing not everyone has experienced the same privileges in life. Extending a helping hand to those who need it and at the same time, celebrating individual achievements.

Respect for others means recognizing differences of opinions and differences in lifestyles; not right or wrong, simply respecting and learning from our differences. Respect for others also means creating a community of inclusiveness, belongingness and recognizing everyone benefits from a diverse America.

Equality means honoring and reinforcing democratic principles such as liberty and justice through our structures, systems and culture for all people.

Integrity and courage mean standing up for what is right, demonstrating moral conscience and ethical behavior, being a role model for our children, leading by example regardless of political affiliation or personal gain. Above all, having the courage to do the right thing.

Staying true to these values means holding ourselves accountable, every day. Here’s the litmus test, if I look myself in the mirror, can I explain my behavior in good conscience to my children? These basic human values are our American values and they unite us as a nation. Let’s get back to basics. Let’s remember who we really are, the “United” States of America. Character and country first.

Kay Burky, Lititz These days, it is hard to say what unites America. Perhaps it’s better to ask, what should unite America?

We love the land. We argue vociferously about how to balance the exploitation of its riches with the protection of its environmental health and magnificent beauty. We often fail (strip mining, billboards), but we’re working on it and improving.

Our Constitutional tripartite federalist democratic republic is a superb system to represent the “will of the people” while protecting the rights of minorities from the tyranny of the majority and curbing impetuous fads. Far from perfect in implementation, it is hard to think of a better fundamental structure.

No American citizen is more “real” than any other. No matter if your ancestors walked over the Bering Strait 15,000 years ago, were slaves or slave-owners, if you are a rancher in Nebraska, a business owner, a Brooklyn hipster, or just finished your oath of citizenship in the Lancaster County Courthouse: an American citizen is an American.

We should unite in believing that disagreements are to be resolved by argument, through the system, not by force or riots. We should believe in free thought and free speech, especially for unpopular views. How many Americans still believe this? I hope most of us.

We Americans are a multifarious and cantankerous bunch. Our rate of violent crime is downright embarrassing, and we lead the world in Nobel prizes. Our faults are human, but our ideals are noble.

Christopher Brooks, Lancaster We are “The United States of America.” Christians believe that God created all and our Founding Fathers believed that we should place our trust in God as the Bible instructs us -- it is inscribed on public buildings, government documents, and on our money. This uniting faith brings us hope. A strong family life continues to play an important part in educating and in the upbringing of our youth -- teaching right from wrong, respect, and responsibility. Contributing to society through social clubs, church organizations, and charitable causes also helps bring unity.

We must hold onto our democratic republic -- our soldiers sacrificed to keep it intact, and it is our patriotic duty to honor it. We need to listen to each other, learn compromise again, bury racism, control emotions, and demand accountability. But entitlements and supplements have all but destroyed our peoples’ will to succeed. In just 50 years the attitude of America has turned from what can we do for our country to what our country can do for us. Our lawmakers have become too good at playing their game. We must encourage our young population to take an interest the workings of our civil and governmental systems, else it will rule them.

Can America again rise to the occasion as it did during World War II and 9/11? We all need to strive for the betterment of our country and pull together toward common goals -- not politics, divisiveness, and power grabbing. God Bless the USA.

Bob Reynolds, Leola

Any answer to “What unites America?” begins by considering our most important documents: The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights. These documents reflect het religious convictions and values of our Founding Fathers who wrote that all people have certain fundamental, God-given rights, and their government should exist to protect and preserve those rights.

The words written by Thomas Jefferson in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence are key: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” This foundational principle does not guarantee equality in outcome but refers to equality of God-given rights and equal protection under the government and its laws.

What unites us as Americans is that God created all men and women in His image and are equal in dignity and worth. Each person, regardless ones racial, ethnic, or socio-economic status, is to be treated with dignity and respect. We are also united as flawed individuals, equally in need of redemption because of the sin that lies within every human heart. The good news is that all men and women have equal access to redemption through the righteous life and atoning death of Jesus Christ. When we receive God’s forgiveness and our hearts are transformed, we can talk, listen, help and respect one another across any and all political and racial divides.

Peter W. Teague, Lancaster

The American Dream unites America and entices people from other countries to leave their homes to immigrate to America. This dream, symbolized by the welcome message on the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me.” Our American Constitution promises all comers life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

This dream beckoned my ancestors to come to America. They came seeking freedom: freedom to worship, freedom to speak about injustice, inequalities, to hold different political views, and to disagree with one another without rancor. People from many different countries continue to come because of drought, persecution, and economic conditions in their native countries. Immigrants envision America as the land of opportunities, opportunities to find meaningful employment, to own one’s own home, to purchase a car, and to educate their children. I know one Pakistani family who fled their country because of the threat of persecution, spending two years as refugees in Asia before they were allowed entry to realize their American Dream.

During times of crisis, such as World War II or after the 9/11 attack, Americans joined together in concern for the common welfare of our nation. We stood together then and stand together now because our Constitution states the essence of the American Dream, that all men are created equal and that from our equal creation we derive inherent and unalienable rights.

Mary Theresa Webb, West Lampeter Township Right now, America is far from united, and that is sad. This is one great country and I love the USA. However, if we truly want to be united, we need to have changed hearts. Each of us need to look deep inside our own heart and determine what changes need to be made. "Each of us" -- and that means our elected officials as well, from our President down to our local officials. Only when our hearts are right will we truly have unity. God bless the USA!

Ronald L. Bowman, Quarryville

Pride. Roughly speaking, there have been 545 million Americans who have ever lived, more than 330 million of whom are living today. I think it’s fair to say that never in the history of our country have all Americans agreed on anything. I would, however, like to think we can all agree that we are proud of our country, our history, and our resilience. We might not always be proud of our fellow Americans or our government but at the end of the day, we should all be proud of the United States of America.

Dan Etter, Lititz

I’m expressing my thoughts of what continues to unite the U.S. by forwarding this published article, The American Story, that identifies America’s good, beauty and love.

“The American story, still young, is already the greatest story ever written by human hands and minds. It is a story of freedom the likes of which the world has never seen. It is endlessly interesting and instructive and will continue unfolding in word and deed as long as there are Americans. The stories that I think are most important are those about what it is that makes America beautiful, what it is that makes America good and therefore worthy of love. Only in this light can we see clearly what it is that might make America better and more beautiful." — Christopher Flannery, November 6, 2020

*Editor’s note: Christopher Flannery is the author of “The American Story” podcast, as well as a a senior fellow of the Claremont Institute and a contributing editor of the “Claremont Review of Books.”

James Humphreville, Lancaster

What keeps us united? Sadly, in a way, the Civil War is still being fought. Lincoln was determined to fight those who wanted to divide our country. He wanted to uphold the union, and at the heart of the division was the issue of slavery. Unfortunately, we continue to suffer from its effects and from racism. What keeps us united is our flag and the belief that we are “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Mr. Franklin, we want to keep our Republic.

Nikitas J. Zervanos, M.D., Lancaster

In simple terms, this question can be answered in one word: “GOD! ”

The majorities of our citizens are of a Christian faith or have grown up in a Christian environment. We are led by the (10) Commandments which God gave to Moses. Not only love God but love your neighbors as yourselves. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

If you look at the Pledge of Allegiance, it clearly states: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, ONE nation under GOD with Liberty and Justice for all. Not only does it state “GOD,” it states “UNITED STATES.”

Yes, there are (50) states but one president and Congress & Senate to lead our lives. We have (3) political parties with divergent opinions but they work together to lead our nation. United States works hard to help the needy not only here in the USA but across the globe when disasters strike the poor countries.

God bless America, land that I love!

Jim Koser, Elizabethtown