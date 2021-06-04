What unites America?

Independence Day 2021 marks 245 years since the American experiment began, as the representatives of 13 colonies banded together to declare themselves independent of the rule of King George III, a “tyrant” who was “unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

"These United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States,” the Declaration of Independence states, in laying out the mission statement for the birth of our nation. “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

There is much to say divides America this year – morally, politically, economically, sociologically, racially and geographically. That division has played out in headlines and town halls across these United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic, social and political upheaval, in tandem with a raging debate over racial justice and equal treatment under the law.

But for what do we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor?

What unites America?

This Fourth of July, LNP | LancasterOnline would like to run the thoughts and inspiration of our readers on our front page. In 250 words or less, we are asking you to share your hopes, your common good, your thoughts on community, freedom and responsibility centuries after we shook free of a tyrant king. We’re asking you to thoughtfully answer one question – what unites America?

