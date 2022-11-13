The majority of Lancaster County residents do not raise cows. But don’t you sometimes feel like, because you live among those who famously do, you should at least know what breeds of bovine you’re looking at? Classic black-and-white patchwork markings help — whether they’re on the giant cow statue your out-of-town guests pose with when you take them to The Turkey Hill Experience or the live cows that you point at on the way home. Plenty of folks who have never farmed a day in their lives can recognize those as Holsteins. Heads up, though. The look of some local herds has shifted. So let’s tackle some questions that could come up in casual, cattle-curious conversation.

Seems like lately I’m seeing a lot of cows other than Holsteins. What gives?

“Definitely Holsteins are still the most popular dairy breed, not only in Pennsylvania but throughout the whole U.S.,” says Carly Becker, the Penn State Extension’s dairy educator for Lancaster County. “But you are right in your assumption that more people are switching to other breeds and not necessarily pure breeds, either.”

There’s a lot of crossbreeding going on, she says. Consider a Holstein bred with a Jersey.

“That would make a smaller, kind of more efficient cow for situations like grazing,” she says. Farmers moving into the organic milk business may like that as their cows may now be required to spend at least 120 days out of the year dining on pastures.

“If you put a Holstein out on pasture, they can do it,” she says. “But a lot of times they get thin because they’re such large animals and they have such high milk production that sometimes they’re not able to keep up with their nutrient requirements.”

To recognize these crossbreeds, watch for ones that have more meat on their bones than a pure Holstein, she says. Coloring won’t help much.

“Sometimes they’re brown. Sometimes they’re a really dark brown that you can only see when the light hits a certain way,” she says. “Sometimes they have spots like Holsteins. Sometimes they’re all white. It really just depends.”

What other common dairy breeds might I be seeing?

Those crossbreeds that Becker mentioned are not to be confused with Red and White Holsteins, which are a breed of their own. You’ll find them around Lancaster County along with other breeds including Jerseys, Guernseys, Brown Swiss and Milking Shorthorns.

Jerseys, in particular, are popping up on farms that once had only Holsteins. Jerseys produce a higher fat content, so some farmers are adding them into the mix to boost the components of milk that combines in their tanks. Shorthorns are often a roan color and frequently have small speckles all over. Many farmers show those at fairs.

“People have them in with their herds,” she says. “But there aren’t whole herds of Shorthorns around here.”

Same deal often goes for Brown Swiss, although Becker can think of at least a couple farms in neighboring counties that are exclusively Brown Swiss.

At Lisa Graybeal’s farm in Peach Bottom, there are three or four Brown Swiss hanging out with roughly 1,600 Holsteins, about 820 of which are the right age to be milked. That’s only because her brother likes the Brown Swiss. Graybeal doesn’t exactly rave.

“Brown Swiss are really big, huge animals. I swear … all they do is eat. They just stand at the trough and eat,” Graybeal says. “You would think these cows — with as big as they are and as much as they eat — would produce so much milk. They don’t.”

Brown Swiss — often grayish brown with black noses and creamy white muzzles — do have aesthetics going for them. “They are really cute with their floppy ears,” Becker says.

I keep mixing up Guernseys and Jerseys. Help?

A typical Jersey will be a bit smaller in stature than a typical Guernsey. Jerseys have a color gradient with some much darker than others, Becker says.

“But the way you can really tell them apart is their eyes,” she says. “(Jerseys) have these big, bulging eyes and big eyelashes. They look like they have cartoon eyes, almost.”

Guernseys have been described as having colors ranging from pale fawn to reddish gold. Fun fact: The World Guernsey Conference was held in Lancaster County in 2019.

Highland Cows are adorable. Can I see any of those?

Yes, real-life versions of those shaggy-mopped specimens showing up on everything from socks to cupcakes do actually graze some Lancaster County land. But probably not for any serious business reasons, Becker says.

“I don’t know of any actual (production) herds …,” she says. “I’ve seen them around. But I don’t think they’re there for anything other than decoration.”

Is Lancaster County getting a bit more beefy?

Yes, though dairy still dominates in a county that produces more milk than any other in the state. For one, more dairy farmers have started breeding some of their dairy cows with beef cows with the intent of selling those offspring to beef lots, Graybeal says. Also, take a gander at the dairy vs. beef stats in the sidebar accompanying this story.

There are a bunch of black cows in that field. Am I safe to assume those are Angus?

No, you are not, says Tara Felix, University Park-based beef specialist with the Penn State Extension. The most common breed of beef cattle in the country is the black Angus, which gets its name from one of the counties in Scotland to which this breed traces its lineage. But it can behoove farmers to get other breeds in on the black color scheme.

“Wagyu cattle, Simmental cattle, Maine-Anjou cattle and, now, Black Herefords (can) all have that signature black hide color,” Felix says. “The Black Hereford’s do have a white face and some of the Simmental calves will have spots of white on them, which the Angus do not have. But not all of them. So simply having a black hide color does not make an Angus cow.”

Wag-what?

Wagyu cattle are a Japanese breed known for some serious meat marbling. They can also get some pretty serious shine to their coats. Wagyu also have a reputation for calmness. That’s true if they’re treated right as calves, says Kenneth Umble of Atglen. He used to work with Holsteins but transitioned to Wagyu and says demand for that meat is high enough that it’s tricky to keep his herd up to about 50 cattle.

Stand a black Maine-Anjou next to a black Angus and you might notice the former has a narrower, longer face.

The Black Hereford didn’t get recognized as an official breed until 2003 and took hold in places like Texas and Tennessee. You aren’t likely to run into too many in Lancaster County. At least yet. But they are around. Michael Sherman of Montgomery in Lycoming County says he sold at least one Black Hereford bull to a Lancaster County farmer. Sherman is the only Pennsylvania breeder listed on the American Black Hereford Association’s website. He used to concentrate on traditional red Herefords.

“Just from changing the hide color I went from struggling to market locally to where now I’m marketing nationally …, ” Sherman says. “My bulls go all over.”

Yeah, what’s with the black?

As with the Hereford shift, there’s a similar situation with the blockish Simmental.

“The more traditional Simmental genetics pre-1980’s-CAB-explosion were Red Simmentals,” Felix says. “But now Black Simmentals are the most predominant.”

CAB stands for Certified Angus Beef, a marketing program that has helped make black such an in-vogue color for cattle. This is a bit of an oversimplification, but basically farmers can get more money if they can get their beef stamped with that designation. And they can’t do that if they don’t meet 10 specific criteria — including that the animal be predominantly black.

“When you go into a slaughterhouse, it’s really difficult to tell whether a black-hided calf is a black Angus calf or a Simmental. And, in fact, the Certified Angus Beef brand applies to all black-hided cattle,” Felix says. “So once upon a time when I was feeding purebred Holsteins, occasionally, I would get a very black-hided Holstein … (that could have gone) CAB if I fed it appropriately.”

I’m still not sure what I’m looking at.

There’s an easy fix, Felix says.

“If you’re curious, just ask a farmer, ask your local extension agent,” she says. “People are happy — in fact thrilled — to talk about it. Folks who work in agriculture are very proud of what they do. Just ask the question.”