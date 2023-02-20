Lancaster residents will have their first opportunity to meet home rule study commission candidates tonight during the city’s first public education meeting.

The city has scheduled five meetings through March 2 to educate the community on home rule ahead of the May primary, when voters will decide whether to create a study commission. There will be a meeting in each of the city’s four quadrants, with the first in the northeast at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St.

The meeting will include a 30-minute presentation by Mayor Danene Sorace followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session with residents. Afterward, commission candidates will be gathering some of the 200 signatures they need to get on the ballot. Wyatt Behringer, city communications and policy strategist, said all meetings will follow the same format. According to the city website, Spanish interpretation will be available for the meeting.

Residents must be registered voters to sign petitions and can support only nine candidates, the number of seats available on the commission.

The next meeting will be in the city’s southeast at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St.

Home Rule Timeline Feb. 1: Lancaster City Council holds its first meeting to discuss home rule. Feb. 6: Council decides whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. Feb 14: The Lancaster County Board of Elections must receive the city’s home rule ballot question for it to be included in the May primary. Feb. 21: First neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St. with Spanish interpretation available. The public will be able to learn about home rule and commission candidates can gather signatures. Feb. 23: Second neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St. Feb. 27: Third neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St. with Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation available. March 1: Fourth neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 Fremont St. with Swahili interpretation available. March 2: Fifth neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Rd. with American Sign Language interpretation available. March 7: Candidates interested in serving on a nine-member commission to study home rule must submit the necessary paperwork and signatures to get on the ballot. February through May: Mayor Danene Sorace says she will hold events to educate the public about home rule. May 16: Voters decide in the primary municipal election whether there should be a commission to study home rule and, if so, who would serve on that study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule for another five years. Getting started: Study commission members are sworn in 10 days after election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of taking their oath. February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved. October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public. Nov. 5: Voters decide during the general election whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election. January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted.

Sorace initiated the home rule process to explore ways to generate revenue other than raising property taxes. She announced her plan Jan. 26 at the annual “State of the City” address. Right now, property taxes are the primary way the city funds its $141 million budget.

Home rule could offer the city more flexibility and self-governance to lift state-mandated caps on the city’s earned income tax, which Sorace wants to raise. The process requires community participation, beginning with the study commission vote in May. Independent voters do not typically participate in primary elections but can vote on the home rule referendum.

If approved, the commission will decide whether home rule could benefit the city and whether to draft a charter, which voters would have to approve. Voters also would decide who should be on the nine-member study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule again for five years.

So far, enough candidates to create a full commission have announced their intention to run. Candidates are not required to attend the home rule meetings, but the meetings allow them to secure signatures and meet constituents.

The following candidates have announced their intent to run. Only the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot, as the commission is a nonpartisan body.

– Rick Gray, former mayor, Democrat

– Andrew Marshall, city resident, independent

– Tony Dastra, former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant, third party

– Darlene Byrd, city resident, Democrat

– Lisa Colon, county controller, Republican

– Ted Darcus, former City Council member, Republican

– Dena Maounis, former City Council candidate, Republican

– Carl Feldman, city resident, Democrat

– Elizabeth Elias, former City Council candidate, Republican

– Amy Ruffo, former Lancaster County commissioner candidate, Democrat

Along with 200 signatures, candidates are required to submit a statement of financial interest, a candidate affidavit and a waiver of expense to the Lancaster County Board of Elections before 5 p.m. March 7. Paperwork can be found at the county government building at 150 N. Queen St. or on the county’s website.

The only requirement to run for the commission is a valid voter registration. Elected officials are eligible to run, but most City Council members have said they do not intend to serve on the commission. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development estimates commission members spend an average of 10 hours a week doing commission work.