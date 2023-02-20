Lancaster residents will have their first opportunity to meet home rule study commission candidates tonight during the city’s first public education meeting.
The city has scheduled five meetings through March 2 to educate the community on home rule ahead of the May primary, when voters will decide whether to create a study commission. There will be a meeting in each of the city’s four quadrants, with the first in the northeast at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St.
The meeting will include a 30-minute presentation by Mayor Danene Sorace followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session with residents. Afterward, commission candidates will be gathering some of the 200 signatures they need to get on the ballot. Wyatt Behringer, city communications and policy strategist, said all meetings will follow the same format. According to the city website, Spanish interpretation will be available for the meeting.
Residents must be registered voters to sign petitions and can support only nine candidates, the number of seats available on the commission.
The next meeting will be in the city’s southeast at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St.
Sorace initiated the home rule process to explore ways to generate revenue other than raising property taxes. She announced her plan Jan. 26 at the annual “State of the City” address. Right now, property taxes are the primary way the city funds its $141 million budget.
Home rule could offer the city more flexibility and self-governance to lift state-mandated caps on the city’s earned income tax, which Sorace wants to raise. The process requires community participation, beginning with the study commission vote in May. Independent voters do not typically participate in primary elections but can vote on the home rule referendum.
If approved, the commission will decide whether home rule could benefit the city and whether to draft a charter, which voters would have to approve. Voters also would decide who should be on the nine-member study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule again for five years.
So far, enough candidates to create a full commission have announced their intention to run. Candidates are not required to attend the home rule meetings, but the meetings allow them to secure signatures and meet constituents.
The following candidates have announced their intent to run. Only the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot, as the commission is a nonpartisan body.
– Rick Gray, former mayor, Democrat
– Andrew Marshall, city resident, independent
– Tony Dastra, former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant, third party
– Darlene Byrd, city resident, Democrat
– Lisa Colon, county controller, Republican
– Ted Darcus, former City Council member, Republican
– Dena Maounis, former City Council candidate, Republican
– Carl Feldman, city resident, Democrat
– Elizabeth Elias, former City Council candidate, Republican
– Amy Ruffo, former Lancaster County commissioner candidate, Democrat
Along with 200 signatures, candidates are required to submit a statement of financial interest, a candidate affidavit and a waiver of expense to the Lancaster County Board of Elections before 5 p.m. March 7. Paperwork can be found at the county government building at 150 N. Queen St. or on the county’s website.
The only requirement to run for the commission is a valid voter registration. Elected officials are eligible to run, but most City Council members have said they do not intend to serve on the commission. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development estimates commission members spend an average of 10 hours a week doing commission work.