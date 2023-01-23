Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace will deliver her fifth “State of the City” address Thursday, looking back on the city’s work in 2022 and showcasing what is ahead in 2023.

The address will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Millersville University’s Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. Admission is free, but those interested in attending must reserve a seat online at lanc.news/Mayor_Speech.

The event also will be streamed at lancasterblockbyblock.com/state-of-the-city.

Sorace will discuss American Rescue Plan Act spending and the city’s latest comprehensive plan, which was approved last year. Lancaster dedicated $10 million in federal rescue money to affordable housing projects in 2022. An additional $5 million was set aside for community projects including libraries, public parks and social services facilities.

She will introduce a nonemergency, online reporting system called Fix It Lancaster, which allows residents to report issues such as graffiti, potholes and litter. Fix It Lancaster is accessible through the city’s website or via a downloadable app, and dozens of requests have come in since the system went live last spring.

Several other Lancaster officials are set to speak Thursday alongside Sorace, including School District of Lancaster Board President Robin Goodson, Chief of Police Richard Mendez, Director of Neighborhood Engagement Milzy Carrasco and City Council member Jaime Arroyo.