What to do with monuments from America's imperfect past? Panelists weigh in

What to do about America’s monuments to Confederate generals, Christopher Columbus and other figures of the nation’s imperfect past?

Panelists participating in an LNP | LancasterOnline discussion Wednesday advised civil discourse and consideration of the complete historical record, not a race to judgment.

“I have trouble with the train that right now is running so fast that it’s pulling in its wake anybody who does not measure up to the purity test of the 21st century,” Michael Birkner, history professor at Gettysburg College, said.

“I’m not for whitewashing any founding father … or anybody else who doesn’t fit our contemporary notions of what is the right value,” he said. “I’m saying let’s talk it through. … Let’s face the tough stuff of American history” and also read more of the works by Black thinkers and Civil Rights leaders.

“These are the kinds of things that make us move forward,” Birkner said.

Maria Mitchell, history professor at Franklin & Marshall College, pushed back against the notion that removing monuments or renaming public places erases history.

“I think it is important to distinguish between monuments, which are, in essence, pieces of stone,” Mitchell said, “and history. History is always, inevitably, a series of competing narratives. It evolves. It teaches us.”

Ismail Smith-Wade-El, president of Lancaster city council, said the bust of Columbus outside the courthouse offers nothing positive to the minority-majority municipality he represents, not even a “modern sense of law and order” that values a deliberative process over whether a statue should be removed.

Birkner argued for moving controversial statues to museums where context can offer them as teaching tools. He noted that pulling down statues of Communist heroes after the fall of the Soviet Union did little to change how Russians view the past. Many Russians, he said, still venerate Stalin.

Leroy Hopkins, a retired professor of German at Millersville University and a scholar of Lancaster history, said there are many figures better suited than Columbus for celebrating the contributions of Italians. He also supported a student and alumni-led discussion about renaming a Lancaster middle school that celebrates Revolutionary War patriot and slaveholder Edward Hand.

“Our original sin of enslaving people looms so large over everything that has happened since the earliest days of our country that I think those conversations must take special precedence,” Mitchell said. “They must happen in extraordinarily thoughtful and deliberative ways.”

“We have to recognize history is about complexity,” Birkner said. “It’s not simplicity, and certainly not the kind of simplistic rhetoric we’re getting out of the president right now. That’s strawman building. That’s politicalized rhetoric. It’s not a conversation.”

President Trump has defended Confederate symbols as a part of American heritage and condemned protesters who toppled statues.