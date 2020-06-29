Editor's note: This article was originally published Aug. 14, 2019.

For the second year in a row, a black bear has been seen traipsing around the suburbs of Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, a black bear had been spotted in the 1300 block of McGovernville Road in East Hempfield Township near the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Campus June 27.

Another black bear roamed throughout Lancaster city Aug. 14-15, 2019.

Black bears are a rarity for the area, according to Dustin Stoner, information and education supervisor of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

LNP spoke with Stoner and asked several questions about black bears and safety.

I spotted a bear; now what?

Stoner advised Lancaster residents to stay away from the bear.

"Keep a safe distance," Stoner said. "Do not try to approach the bear."

And do not try to feed the bear, he said, as it will only attract it and possibly keep the bear in the area.

Stoner also recommended removing bird feeders, pet food and exposed garbage from your property.

Should I be worried? Will the bear attack?

Black bears in Pennsylvania are not a predatory concern for people, Stoner said.

Unless the bear is startled or provoked, it shouldn't attempt to attack a human, he said.

Dogs and cats should be safe, too, Stoner said, as long as they don't provoke the bear.

Occasionally, black bears will go after chickens or rabbits, but Lancaster residents shouldn't be too worried, he said.

If residents are sure to remove bird feeders, pet food and exposed garbage, they should be safe, Stoner said.

The bear will likely be wary of people, he said.

Should I call someone to report the bear sighting?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Yes. Call the game commission first at 1-888-PGC-8001. You can also call local police.

Is this normal?

"It's uncommon for bears to be in the city of Lancaster," Stoner said.

Stoner said it was likely that the bear hasn't established a territory yet.

"The bear has no place to call home" and is searching for a suitable habitat, Stoner said.

Bears are typically located north of Harrisburg, he said. The bear spotted in Lancaster city in 2019 most likely started wandering this way and eventually found itself in Lancaster, Stoner said.

He said the bear likely encountered the city and was "bewildered" by all of the people walking around.

The bear, panicked, tried to find a place to hide and made its way to a forested area behind Wegmans.

What will happen to the bear if its caught?

If the bear doesn't wander back to a "suitable" habitat on its own, and makes its way back into the city, game wardens will use a culvert trap to catch the bear. It will then be relocated to a more suitable area.

Before the bear is released, however, it will be tagged so that the game commission can estimate the bear population in the state.

For more on black bears in Pennsylvania, including previous sightings and hunting coverage: