When there is a student tragedy at a public school in Lancaster or Lebanon counties, a "flight team" is usually called upon to deploy to the school to provide support and counseling to students. The flight team varies in size depending on the size of the school.

The team comes from a pool of about 160 professionals scattered across school districts in the neighboring counties, composed of school psychologists, social workers or counselors.

“I push a notification out to those 160 people,” said Susan Billy, the manager of behavioral health support services for IU13. “I ask them to respond to me if they are available to deploy. Everything works through me.”

The flight team usually stays at the school for one to three days, depending on the need.

“The role of those flight team members is to go in and provide support and stabilization to their students so that we can try to return their environment to as normally-functioning as we can,” Billy said.

“There is usually a room set up at the school. Libraries are often used. They tend to be quiet and don’t get a lot of traffic. Or maybe an empty classroom. Just a space where there is not a lot of traffic. Students will come in. We usually have different things available. There might be paper and markers. Sometimes, depending on age of students, maybe there is a movement corner. Because kids don’t necessarily how to process death and grief. … Or maybe they’ll make cards, and the school can share those cards with the family. Or a paper chain sharing memories of the students.”

Billy’s latest coordination of a flight team came for Taylor Middle School in the Columbia School District after seventh-grader Robyn Bittenbender’s death this fall.

That followed two deployments of flight teams elsewhere over the summer.

In other words, Billy said, it’s fair to say no school is immune to student tragedy.

A flight team coordinated by the Chester County IU13 dropped in at Octorara last January after a 15-year-old student took his own life.

“In this instance, we worked with a crisis team with how we are going to communicate with the students,” said Cale Hilbolt, Octorara’s director of student services.

“At the upper grades, we had every homeroom teacher basically read through a prepared statement to the kids,” Hilbolt recalled. “It gives the students the opportunity to hear it if they haven’t heard it and to have a discussion right there. … an opportunity for kids to bond together and to have some of that character education through tragedy. … And we had our staff pay hyper attention to the needs and behaviors of students, especially the peer group of this kid. We made sure we had counselors available at all times.”

Meet the 4-legged friends helping Lancaster County students overcome mental health issues

On a state level

Additionally, several pieces of legislation have been put in place in Pennsylvania in recent years to address both the safety of schools and the mental health of students.

Act 71 of 2014 requires schools to adopt an age-appropriate suicide awareness education for students.

Among many items in Act 44 of 2018 was the creation of the Safe2SayProgram as a way to prevent school shootings and violence, while also fielding calls on bullying, self-harm and mental health.

Act 18 of 2019 established requirements for schools to recognize and provide support for the impact of trauma in students, as well as require training of staff in trauma-informed approaches.

Act 55 of 2022 amended Act 44 to require two hours of training each year to staff in the topics of behavioral health awareness, bullying awareness, situation awareness, substance abuse awareness, suicide awareness and trauma-informed approaches.

Pandemic-era aid

Then there are the more elementary approaches, such as the pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students.

“Hungry kids don’t do well in school,” Octorara Superintendent Michele Orner said. “Sometimes the most simple thing, like making breakfast free and having your cafeteria staff stationed at the door and delivering it to the kids first thing in the day, goes a long way.”

About 20% of Octorara students received free breakfast before the pandemic began. The participation level increased to nearly 60% by the end of the last academic year, when the federal aid to provide free meals also concluded. It’s why Orner and her staff were left scrambling to figure out how Octorara could continue to cover the increased cost of free meals since more students relied on them.

“I wanted our families to have a step-down plan because inflation is real and food insecurity in this community is real,” Orner said. “The other thing is the most important meal of the day is breakfast.”

The problem was averted when Gov. Tom Wolf announced Sept. 22 his $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year.

Meanwhile, Octorara, a school district of 2,000 students, with about 20% coming from Lancaster County and the remaining 80% from Chester County, has also used pandemic-era aid to add two full-time social workers and two full-time mental health specialists.