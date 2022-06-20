Here comes the sun — and rain — this summer.

Though meteorological summer goes from June 1 to August 31, astrological summer begins on June 21 and ends on Sept. 23.

So, what’s in store for the season’s weather? Well, it depends on who you ask, but most agree that it’s going to be a hot summer for most.

Kyle Elliott, Millersville University’s Weather Information Center Director, said in an email that the summer is already off to a “fast start” with five 90-degree weather days so far in Lancaster County. He predicted the heat will come in “spurts” throughout the summer, with extreme heat expected from June 21-23.

Elliott predicted an active hurricane season, large hail and isolated tornadoes. National Weather Service in State College confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down and caused damage in Kirkwood on Friday, May 27.

“Just last year, the remnants of Fred and Tropical Storm Ida produced tornadoes and significant flooding across the mid-Atlantic region,” Elliott said in an email, “and I would not be surprised to see something similar occur later this summer or early in the fall.”

Elliott also predicted tropical storms could have an impact on travel plans.

“I expect at least several named storms to make landfall in the U.S. this year and spoil vacation plans for some, especially in August and September,” Elliott said via email. “Never try to ride out a hurricane at the beach due to the potential for storm surge flooding and significant wind damage.”

Farmers’ Almanac

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a seasonably warm and drier-than-normal for the Northeast, adding that the season will likely be hot nationwide.

The Almanac’s long-range forecast for Lancaster predicts a combination of periods of rain and cooler weather in June before hotter weather in July. Though the average temperature in June is slated at 67 degrees, the Almanac predicts July and August will be hotter than average.

“Summer will be hotter and drier than normal, with the hottest periods in early and mid- to late August,” the Almanac said.

Nearly every other week in June and July is predicted to jump from cool, rainy periods to sunny, warm periods, according to the Almanac’s “2-Month Weather Forecast.”

The Farmers’ Almanac has existed since 1918 and is known for its long-range weather forecasts. The Almanac touts a “secret formula” for predicting the weather, factoring in whether spots are prevalent, the moon’s tidal action, the position of the planets and more.

Summer Solstice Despite Memorial Day often being hailed as the unofficial start of summer, the summer’s official beginning happens on the summer solstice. This year, it happens on Tuesday, June 21. The summer solstice – also known as the June solstice – happens when the Sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere, according to Almanac. On that day, the earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt – about 23.5 degrees – toward the Sun. When this happens, the sun is overhead and directly hitting the earth’s surface, therefore “more light (and more heat) hits each square centimeter of the ground,” according to National Weather Service. The day will also feature the most daylight of the year – according to Time and Date, Lancaster will see 15 hours, 1 minute and 10 seconds of daylight. Every day after that will gradually become shorter as fall and winter approach.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather predicts a similar weather turnout, but noting rainy weather may help “limit the potential for heat waves” across the Northeast regions.

Senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok noted in the report that more moisture could mean an increased chance of severe weather from the Atlantic coast through the Great Lakes region. He pointed out that the pattern is similar to the one in 2012, which saw a derecho across the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic.

National Weather Service defines derecho as a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

“Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath,” NWS said in its definition. “By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.”

Despite the rainy weather, AccuWeather predicts many cities in the Northeast and Midwest will see a similar number of 90-degree days this summer compared to last year. Philadelphia, for example, saw 37 days of 90-degree weather in 2021 – AccuWeather predicts 32-36 days of 90-degree weather in 2022.