Destructive, invasive spotted lanternflies should soon begin laying their eggs in the Lancaster County region, where experts have observed shifting populations this summer, though the number of active bugs remains plentiful.

And those experts are still calling on local residents to help control the insects’ spread, said Emily Demsey, a state Department of Agriculture spokeswoman.

“We’re seeing an average number of lanternfly this year, but the location we are seeing them in large numbers has definitely changed,” Demsey said, explaining that includes Lancaster County.

“Lancaster County is a great example of this as we’re seeing fewer adult spotted lanternfly along the eastern edge of the county where they first appeared in 2017, but many more towards the western edge,” she said. “Statewide we’re seeing a similar trend – few lanternflies in areas that were previously heavily infested, but large numbers in the areas where they are spreading.”

Arrived in 2014

Spotted lanternflies first were found in the United States in 2014, specifically in Berks County, where it’s believed they arrived on a cargo shipment from East Asia.

Since then, state agriculture officials have been researching the bugs, looking for ways to stop their spread because their feeding habits are potentially destructive to certain crops, especially at vineyards.

A Penn State University study estimated the economic loss caused by lanternflies at $50 million per year in Pennsylvania. It’s unclear how much of that might occur in Lancaster County, with Demsey explaining that state agriculture officials do “not collect any economic loss data.”

What's clear is that Lancaster County is still heavily infested, with numerous local residents recently reporting sightings of large swarms to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Because the bugs can be in different stages of development in areas throughout the state -- due to differing localized climates -- it’s not likely that researchers will have a true understanding of the size of 2021’s lanternfly brood until the end of the year, said Don Seifrit Jr., a Penn State Extension educator.

Adults now breeding

Locally, they should be reaching the end of their lifecycle, according to Seifrit, who’s knowledgeable about the bugs.

“The adults are breeding, and the females are going to be actively laying eggs,” he said.

Then, he encouraged local residents to help control the insects by killing them and scraping away their brown, paste-like egg masses, which typically are laid on hard, vertical surfaces like trees.

Those efforts remain important in areas like Lancaster County that are heavily infested, he said, hopeful that residents won’t get discouraged when they see large swarms.

“I know it can feel like a drop in the bucket,” he said of killing individual bugs.

But offering some perspective, Seifrit imagined killing a pregnant female, which would result in the death of dozens of future lanternflies, all with the potential to spread to new areas.

Thwarting that spread is the main goal of agriculture officials, who want to limit the insects’ ability to cause damage while researchers work toward more permanent solutions, Demsey said.

“Our long-term goal is to use those new solutions to manage the pest to the point that it no longer has a major impact on our economy or our quality of life, or even to eradicate it,” Demsey said, referring even to areas as infested as Lancaster County.

“To that end, we would not say that Lancaster County is permanently infested, but we’ve still got a long battle ahead of us," she said.

Resources available

Demsey said residents in infested areas should look to Penn State resources for information about how to best manage lanternflies. They can be found online at extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-management-guide.

It’s especially important, experts said, to check cars before traveling from infested to non-infested areas, to make sure not to transport lanternflies, which can cling to vehicles traveling as fast as 65 mph.

Currently, Lancaster County is among 34 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties that make up the state’s spotted lanternfly quarantine zone, where specialized regulations and recommendations are in place to limit spread.

Those 34 counties are “not all equally infested. Most of the newer counties ... have just a few municipalities with a known infestation,” Demsey said. “But, out of an abundance of caution, the entire county was placed under quarantine with hopes that with businesses and residents on higher alert for spotted lanternfly, the population in these counties could be stopped from spreading and possibly eradicated.”

According to Seifrit, lanternflies are likely to remain active for a few more months in Lancaster County, laying eggs in the area through fall -- likely until the first “hard frost.”

“That hard frost will kill a large number of the adults,” he said.

Eggs laid this season will then hatch next spring, he said.