What's the origin of Himes Hill in New Holland? What is the history of the War of the Roses? [We the People]

The red rose for Lancaster's New Year's Eve celebration was delivered to Lancaster Square by Shumaker PDT Monday, Dec 31, 2018. The rose, drops from a tower that is above North Queen Street at midnight.
"I would like to know about the real War of the Roses, which lasted 30 years."
In the 1400s, England had a series of civil wars which would later be known as the War of the Roses. The war lasted a little over 32 years.
House Lancaster and House York both tried to lay claim to the throne due to family ties, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. (Fun fact: Neither side identified themselves by the red rose or the white rose; soldiers wore many pins on their uniforms, and House York's troops just happened to have a white rose pin. The red rose would later be adapted for Lancaster, according to Evan Andrews at History.com.)
After the war started, both sides saw many wins and losses. "In total, the Wars resulted in five different rulers in the span of only 25 years, three of whom were killed or executed by their rivals," wrote Andrews.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Cole Fisher (4) drives toward the basket. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Trenton Dorsing (14) brings the ball around Eastern York’s Devin Blouse. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden moves the ball past Eastern York’s Jake Crumling. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Jake Crumling (22) brings the ball across the court as Lancaster Mennonite’s Camden Hurst (21) defends. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Hector Maldonado goes up for a shot over Eastern York’s Austin Bausman (24) in the third period. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden (5) works to bring the ball down court against Eastern York’s Dustin Cunningham (2). Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Micah Myers (32) grabs a rebound against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York defends the basket against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Manheim Township’s Ben Mann (40) and West York’s Jovan DeShields (35) go up for the game opening tip off. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Oldac looks for an open man. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
There was a large crowd on hand as Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Mickey Stokes defends against West York’s Jared Shearer (21). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Hartz (5) drives against West York’s Aj Williams (34). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
West York’s Jared Shearer (21) try to line up his shot as he dives under the basket. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Daniel Engle(4) gets set to put op a shot over West York’s Connor Michael (22). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
