Despite Lancaster County remaining under the "red" phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan, Lancaster County is partially reopening today.

The reopening comes after 13 Republican officials in Lancaster County signed a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf on May 9 indicating they would gradually begin allowing businesses to reopen today and move the county to the "yellow" stage of Wolf's reopening plan.

The "red" reopening phase means only businesses the governor's office has deemed life-sustaining can operate.

LNP | LancasterOnline will send reporters throughout Lancaster County to find what residents are saying and doing and what businesses are doing.

Tweets and photos from reporters will be updated in this post throughout the day.