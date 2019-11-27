Thanksgiving week will see mild weather before things begin to cool off and Lancaster County could see snowfall this weekend.
A windy Wednesday with a chance of showers will greet people traveling to their Thanksgiving destinations. There's a slight chance of rain in the morning, mostly before 10, but the sun will work it's way back out, with a high near 55, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
High winds have caused a hazardous weather advisory for northern counties, including Dauphin County.
AccuWeather is calling for winds at 15 mph and gusts of up to 37 mph in some areas.
The Millersville University Weather Information Center’s seven-day outlook has Wednesday topping out at 62 degrees, but temperatures will begin to drop on Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving will see winds subside and cooler weather, with a high around 48 and a low of 31, according to the National Weather Service.
The end of the week will see similar temperatures, with a slight chance of snow in the forecast.
Snow is likely early on Saturday morning, but NWS says that it will likely turn to sleet after 4 a.m. There's a 60% chance of rain on Saturday.
The first day of December will see the high reach 43 and a low of 34, with a 90% chance of precipitating and freezing rain and sleet expected in the morning.
Snow has been causing a problem this week in more western states and AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said that same storm is responsible for this weekend's outlook.
"Even if the storm manages to bring only rain to New York City and Philadelphia, the storm may have an entirely different and wintry character only a couple dozen miles farther to the north and west," Sosnowski wrote.