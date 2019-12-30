Lancaster County residents can expect a chilly, but not frigid New Year's Eve.

Tuesday morning and afternoon will see temperatures in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There's a chance of spotty showers in the early afternoon, forecast AccuWeather in State College, but any rain should clear up by the evening.

As the red rose drops in Lancaster City, so will temperatures.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to drop to the mid-30s by midnight. Conditions are expected to be cloudy and windy.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

New Year's Day is expected to be a little cooler, with a high around 40, the weather service said.

AccuWeather is predicting conditions to be sunny, but breezy.