The weather should not be a reason to avoid voting Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a partly sunny day with a high near 60.

AccuWeather is calling for a high around 62 with times of clouds and sun.

Click here to get the seven-day projection, hour-by-hour forecast and radar.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. If you're in line before polls close, you're allowed to vote.

Wednesday should be sunny and around 60. Thursday will start out sunny, but there's a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Election news: