Lancaster County could see snowfall this weekend.
The end of the week will see temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with a slight chance of snow in the forecast.
Friday's high is forecast near 50, but with winds that could gust up to 40 mph.
Snow is likely early on Saturday morning, but NWS says that it will likely turn to sleet after 4 a.m. There's a 60% chance of rain on Saturday.
The first day of December will see the high reach 43 and a low of 34, with a 90% chance of precipitating and freezing rain and sleet expected in the morning.
Snow has been causing a problem this week in more western states and AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said that same storm is responsible for this weekend's outlook.
"Even if the storm manages to bring only rain to New York City and Philadelphia, the storm may have an entirely different and wintry character only a couple dozen miles farther to the north and west," Sosnowski wrote.