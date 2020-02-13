City Hall

This year, Presidents Day is Monday, Feb. 17.

The day was established to honor first president George Washington's birthday, which is Feb. 22. It's celebrated yearly on the third Monday of February.

Here is what's opened and closed in Lancaster County this year for Presidents Day.

City Hall: closed Monday, no street sweeping.

County Courthouse: closed Monday.

State offices: closed Monday.

Driver License and Photo License centers: closed Saturday through Monday.

State liquor stores: normal hours.

Federal offices: closed Monday.

Mail: no regular delivery Monday, but Lancaster Main Post Office on Harrisburg Pike will be open.

Banks: many closed Monday.

Schools: many closed Monday.

RRTA and Red Rose Access: regular schedule.