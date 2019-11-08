Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Here's a list of what will be open and closed in Lancaster County:
City Hall
Open Monday, normal street-cleaning schedule.
County Courthouse
Closed Monday, Nov. 11.
RRTA
Regular service (veterans ride free Monday, Nov. 11, with Veterans ID card obtained at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office).
State offices
Closed Monday, Nov. 11.
Driver license and photo centers
Closed Saturday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 11.
State liquor stores
Regular hours.
Federal offices
Closed Monday, Nov. 11.
No regular delivery Monday, Nov. 11.
Banks
Some closed Monday, Nov. 11.
Schools
Most open Monday, Nov. 11.