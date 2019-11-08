Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Here's a list of what will be open and closed in Lancaster County:

City Hall

Open Monday, normal street-cleaning schedule.

County Courthouse

Closed Monday, Nov. 11.

RRTA

Regular service (veterans ride free Monday, Nov. 11, with Veterans ID card obtained at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office).

State offices

Closed Monday, Nov. 11.

Driver license and photo centers

Closed Saturday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 11.

State liquor stores

Regular hours.

Federal offices

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Closed Monday, Nov. 11.

Mail

No regular delivery Monday, Nov. 11.

Banks

Some closed Monday, Nov. 11.

Schools

Most open Monday, Nov. 11.