Railroad tank cars sit on Norfolk Southern railroad line along the Susquehanna River in Conestoga Township, near Safe Harbor June 5, 2022. Placards on these cars indicate that they are carrying flammable liquids.
The Hazardous Rail Transit Plan for Lancaster County, provided by county officials through a right-to-know request, addresses railroad transportation risks and gives emergency responders a general response plan.
The plan, which is distributed to first responders and local emergency managers, outlines when to take action, how to identify hazardous material placards on a variety of railcar types, the procedures for emergency notification, how to establish incident command and organization, and information on how to inform other county, state and federal authorities.
The HART plan includes details on the railroads that operate in Lancaster County:
Amtrak
Christiana, East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, Elizabethtown, Lancaster city, Leacock Township, Manheim Township, Mount Joy, Mount Joy Township, Paradise Township, Rapho Township, Sadsbury Township, Salisbury Township, West Donegal Township, West Hempfield Township
Columbia & Reading
Columbia, West Hempfield Township
East Penn Railroad
Denver, East Cocalico Township, Ephrata Township, West Cocalico Township
Elizabethtown Industrial Railroad
West Donegal Township
A Norfolk Southern train crosses Front Street In Columbia Borough Monday, April 17, 2023.
While standing near the railroad tracks along Front Street near Walnut Street in Columbia Borough, Mary Wickenheiser, a Columbia resident, talks about her concerns with hazardous materials on trains that run through the borough, May 15, 2023.
This aerial view shows the Susquehanna River at Veterans Memorial Bridge in West Hempfield Township, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The bridge in the background right, is the Wrights Ferry Bridge that carries Rt. 30 over the Susquehanna River.
What trains carry through Lancaster County [photos]
Landisville Railroad
East Hempfield
Norfolk Southern
Columbia, Conestoga Township, Conoy Township, Drumore Township, Earl Township, East Donegal Township, East Earl Township, East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, East Petersburg, Fulton Township, Lancaster city, Leacock Township, Lititz, Manheim, Manheim Township, Manor Township, Marietta, Martic Township, Mountville, New Holland, Penn Township, Upper Leacock Township, Warwick Township, West Hempfield Township
Strasburg Rail Road
Paradise Township, Strasburg Township
SOURCE: Hazardous Rail Transit Plan (HART) for Lancaster County