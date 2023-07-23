The Hazardous Rail Transit Plan for Lancaster County, provided by county officials through a right-to-know request, addresses railroad transportation risks and gives emergency responders a general response plan.

The plan, which is distributed to first responders and local emergency managers, outlines when to take action, how to identify hazardous material placards on a variety of railcar types, the procedures for emergency notification, how to establish incident command and organization, and information on how to inform other county, state and federal authorities.

The HART plan includes details on the railroads that operate in Lancaster County:

Amtrak

Christiana, East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, Elizabethtown, Lancaster city, Leacock Township, Manheim Township, Mount Joy, Mount Joy Township, Paradise Township, Rapho Township, Sadsbury Township, Salisbury Township, West Donegal Township, West Hempfield Township

Columbia & Reading

Columbia, West Hempfield Township

East Penn Railroad

Denver, East Cocalico Township, Ephrata Township, West Cocalico Township

Elizabethtown Industrial Railroad

West Donegal Township

Landisville Railroad

East Hempfield

Norfolk Southern

Columbia, Conestoga Township, Conoy Township, Drumore Township, Earl Township, East Donegal Township, East Earl Township, East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, East Petersburg, Fulton Township, Lancaster city, Leacock Township, Lititz, Manheim, Manheim Township, Manor Township, Marietta, Martic Township, Mountville, New Holland, Penn Township, Upper Leacock Township, Warwick Township, West Hempfield Township

Strasburg Rail Road

Paradise Township, Strasburg Township

SOURCE: Hazardous Rail Transit Plan (HART) for Lancaster County