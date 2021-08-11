With Lancaster County’s new COVID-19 case numbers, based on last week’s data, the county is in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s category where it recommends indoor mask wearing regardless of vaccination status.

Retailers and establishments throughout the county have followed suit with new guidance. Some stores require masks for customers, while others strongly recommend them.

People going about their business in downtown Lancaster on Monday afternoon seemed inclined to follow the CDC’s guidance.

Jen Eaton, 43, Lancaster Township,spoke to a reporter after she exited her station wagon and immediately donned a mask as she prepared to take her two daughters, ages 10 and 11, shopping in the 300 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster. The girls were also wearing masks.

Eaton, a stay-at-home-mom who is running for school board in the School District of Lancaster, said she has been back to wearing a mask indoors for about two weeks even though she is vaccinated. That’s, in part, to be in solidarity with her daughters, who are too young to receive the vaccine.

“And also because I know people firsthand now who have gotten the Delta variant, so, I'm just not taking chances,” she said.

Despite data showing Covid-19 is still a significant problem, some people are discounting that data and “choose to believe that this doesn't exist,” she said and that the government is overstepping its role.

And that, she said, is “keeping us in this stasis. … I mean I think it's taking personal freedoms too far. We're talking about collective health, public health. This is a different territory,” she said.

Elana-Beth Rosen, Lancaster, 45, is an employee at a Giant Food Store. She said has an 18-year-old special needs daughter who is academically and emotionally at a fourth or fifth grade level and doesn’t fully understand the risks of Covid-19 and the needs for masks.

“Yesterday, I had to take her shopping for school stuff. It was too crowded. Any store I go into now, I pull up my mask. It’s automatic. I told (my daughter) she should be wearing her mask … she doesn't understand why,” she said.

Percy Thomas, 79, and Alice Thomas, 78, Gaithersburg, were wearing masks as they walked down Queen Street, headed to the House of Pizza for dinner.

Percy Thomas, whose retirement job is the artistic director of a theater company, said he wishes the disease was gone, but “wearing a mask is just a small thing to do to protect you and protect me, so I don't have a big issue.”

Alice Thomas said wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience compared to the potential alternatives of serious illness or death.

“So I'm hoping that if more of us perceive it as minor, then it'll be short term,” she said.

Online Survey

LancasterOnline also published a survey on Monday to gauge if readers will continue to wear masks, if they’re concerned about the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, and if they will make any changes to their social routines.

As of 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, the survey garnered more than 150 responses – many readers expressed concern and said they would continue to wear masks and social distance, but others said they would not.

Here are some of those responses:

Allison N, of Providence

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

No I will not. If people keep shielding themselves from getting sick in general, then the common cold and flu viruses are going to come back in full force and be more harmful and deadly than they ever were. People need to keep their immune systems out and in the open for them to be able to always be on alert and ready to fight them. People wonder why they are getting so sick from things other than COVID, it's because their immune systems have been living a cushiony life the past year being hidden indoors away from other people and then hidden behind a mask.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

No I'm not. It's all out of control numbers games and I personally feel like they [the government] will just keep tacking on new names to it so that they still feel like they are in complete control of everyone.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

No, never. I never changed anything about my life since the beginning of all of this. The members of my family are all essential workers so we have all had to work through this entire mess of things. Same thing with all of our friends. None of us are hiding indoors anymore, because we aren't being forced to. As soon as we were 'allowed' to go out and do things, we did.

Angeliz Rodriguez, of Millersville

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

Yes. Honestly I haven't stopped wearing a mask indoors at all. My husband and I are vaccinated but our little girls aren't. It's all about keeping them safe.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

Yes, I'm concerned because I feel like no one is taking it seriously anymore. If we could all just follow the rules we could get passed it quicker.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

Yes, I won't take my kids into stores anymore. And won't visit unvaccinated family members.

Donald Lentz, of Strasburg

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

Absolutely never again!!! The question begs, if the vaccines are effective, then what is the point of the redundancy? I also will not 'social distance'.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

No, there is no proof of the severity of the so-called variant. The actual death rates are dropping quickly. I am more concerned with the poor air quality of Lancaster County.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

No, and I will not 'social distance' for anyone.

Lyn Bailey, of Lancaster Twp.

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

Yes. It is my civic duty to do all I can to help prevent COVID from spreading and hurting my fellow citizens.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

Yes. It rose very quickly, and that is scary.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

Yes. I will follow the guidance of the experts, the CDC. I don’t want anyone’s death or serious illness to be caused by my selfish carelessness.

Matthew Sheridan, of Mount Joy

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

Yes just to try and lessen the outbreak and help those who are in danger of getting ill or dying.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

No. I am not too concerned because you cannot worry about things you cannot control.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

No you have to live life you worry too much life is going to pass you by and not enjoy what little time we have.

Sharon Gainer, of West Hempfield

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

Absolutely not!!! I haven’t from the very beginning so why should I start now?? Yes the coronavirus is real but this is so blown out of proportion and so hyped up to just scare people and have people living in fear!!

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

Nope!

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

Nope!

Renee Hunter, of Millersville

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

No. I am not convinced that a mask makes any difference. I have been vaccinated and I am healthy otherwise. I am not living my life that way. If I die from COVID then so be it. I would rather not live like this wearing masks and in fear.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

No. Viruses spread. That is what they do.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

No.

Gerald Buchko, of Millersville

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

I have leukemia so I have never stopped wearing a mask but I am hopeful that everyone else will start using one again to help protect me.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

Yes. We need booster shots for those of us that have been vaccinated but may not have developed immunity

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

I will do less activities like shopping to minimize exposure.

Carson Kauffman, of Paradise

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

No, not necessary and they don't help.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

No, overblown by the media.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

NO. No reason to do that. It's time people's immune systems catch up.

Andrea Barnhart, of Ephrata

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

I never stopped wearing a mask indoors and I've been vaccinated since May. I don't trust that other people are vaccinated. These people just don't want to wear a mask. They don't care about the risks.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

Yes. Because people around here have put their political and religious beliefs before the safety of themselves and others. It's very selfish and now cases are rising again. They are the reason the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

I have only dined in a few restaurants while cases were low. Now, I will only dine in if the staff is masked. If they are not, then it's back to carryout.

Joe Smith, of Manheim Twp.

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

No. I understand that some people may feel more comfortable doing so, but I believe that each individual has the right to make their own decision on how they protect themselves.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

No. I have had COVID and attribute my age and overall health to my quick recovery. I feel that there are some people who are "at risk" and may not be as confident in their ability to fight off the virus, but I do not check any of the boxes that put me at risk. It is the responsibility of those who do not have any of the risk factors to keep the economy going while those that are compromised can't.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

No. At a different point in my life, it may cause me to change my social routine (example being elderly during flu season) but I do not have any "risk factors" and feel that those who are healthy enough have a responsibility to do what we can to keep the economy going in place of those that can't.

Jonathan Brown, of Lancaster

With Lancaster County designated as a "high" COVID-19 transmission area, will you wear a mask in indoor spaces again? Why or why not?

I will wear a mask again when indoors and unable to socially distance. I am fully vaccinated. I am wearing my mask for several reasons. To show support for the unvaccinated. To further lower the chances for transmission. And, to be an example to those reluctant to mask up. I have no fear of COVID, but I do believe that God expects us to be wise about taking appropriate measures to be and stay healthy.

Are you concerned about the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County? Why or why not?

Yes. Because it indicates to me that pockets of residents are not choosing to be vaccinated despite the fact that vaccinations could not be any more accessible. Further it is a sobering reality that even at 50% fully vaccinated the pathogen is not stopped by science.

Will you change your social routine in light of the rising cases? Explain why or why not.

No. I'll simply mask up when I am indoors and cannot socially distance.