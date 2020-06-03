With retail operations permitted as Lancaster County moves into the yellow phase Friday, shopping will resume at some major stores and outlet centers even as many stores have yet to announce their reopening plans.

Here's the latest on some major shopping centers around Lancaster County:

Park City Center

Boscov’s, an anchor store at Park City Center, will be reopening 11 a.m. Saturday. The store will require customers to wear masks and practice social distancing. Its operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Dedicated hours for “vulnerable customers” will be from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.

The mall’s other anchor stores — Kohl’s and J.C. Penney — had not announced reopening plans by Wednesday, when Park City’s website listed only 11 tenants who were open, including seven restaurants.

A mall representative did not respond to a message about when other stores might open.

For more information, go to www.parkcitycenter.com.

Tanger Outlet Center

Stores resuming business on Friday and the weekend haven’t been announced at Tanger, which on Wednesday listed only American Eagle and Aerie as its open stores. An outlet representative said the Tanger website would be updated Friday morning with the stores that will be opening.

For more information, go to www.tangeroutlet.com/lancaster.

Shops at Rockvale

The Shops at Rockvale, which has around 50 retail tenants, has announced that it will have 16 stores reopening Friday, with nine others slated to open the following week. The rest of the stores are expected to open sometime in June, a center representative said.

The center’s hours will temporarily be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hours could differ at some stores.

For more information, go to www.shoprockvale.com.

Shoppes at Belmont

Several stores, including Yealy Eyecare, Norman’s Hallmark and Finch Jewelers, will be reopening this weekend at The Shoppes at Belmont, where Target and Whole Foods have been operating as essential businesses. Other anchor stores, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Michaels and Nordstrom Rack have not disclosed their plans for reopening.

With outdoor dining allowed in the yellow reopening phase, the Main Street section of the shopping center will be closed next weekend so tables can be set up for restaurants P.F. Chang’s, Harvest, P.J. Whelihan’s, Zoe’s and MOD Pizza.

For more information, go to www.shoppesatbelmont.com.