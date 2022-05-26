Keisha Lavender usually hits the road with family and friends over the Memorial Day weekend, and that’s still happening this year, she said. But planning the drive this year looks a little different.

“We’ll be carpooling,” the Lancaster city resident said last week, while pumping gas at the West Orange Street Sunoco in downtown Lancaster. “We’re all going to pile up, because there’s no way we’re all going to take separate vehicles.”

According to a survey by gas-price-tracking website GasBuddy, 70% of 1,971 respondents said their summer travel plans will be affected by higher gas prices. Beyond the pump, inflation is also playing a role in planning trips, as the survey conducted between April 28 and May 2 noted. Almost two-thirds of survey respondents have yet to confirm their travel plans for the summer, and 38% said that high inflation is leading to difficulty in planning summer trips.

GasBuddy, which defines summer travel as taking place from May 31 to Sept. 9, points to its survey as an example of how record-setting gas prices and general inflation are affecting Americans’ desire to travel.

"Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we're certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Soaring inflation has led to uncertainty over rising costs. The COVID factor is still present, but it's been dwarfed this year by Americans’ concern over high gas prices and dwindling affordable travel options to make use of the best months of the year.”

A gallon of regular gas in the United States hit a record single-day high of $4.60 on May 19, according to GasBuddy. And it probably hasn’t peaked yet.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s summer fuels outlook traces surging gas and diesel costs heading into the summer to economic recovery from the pandemic and increased levels of geopolitical risk. It paints an uncertain if not grim picture of what motorists can expect to pay at the pump this summer. Adjusted for inflation, the agency said gasoline and diesel prices will be the highest since summer 2014, with the average cost of a gallon of regular-grade gas and diesel in the U.S. expected to be $3.84 and $4.57, respectively.

“The ultimate price U.S. consumers pay for gasoline and diesel this summer will depend on the course of global oil supply and demand in the coming months, which are very uncertain,” the federal agency states in its outlook.

High traffic volume

Despite historically high gas prices, 34.9 million people plan to travel by automobile this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

While that would be up 1.5 million, or 4.5%, over last year, it would be 2.7 million less, or -7.2%, than 2019 before the pandemic.

According to tranportation analytics firm INRIX, motorists can expect the longest travel delays during the Memorial Day weekend to occur between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, noon and 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

“Even with a significant increase in gas prices, we expect a large jump in holiday driving compared to the last few years,” said Bob Pishue, an INRIX transportation analyst. “Drivers should expect congestion on major roadways around big cities and popular destinations. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

According to GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas Memorial Day weekend will be about $4.60, a 51% increase from a year ago.

The website also forecasts the high prices to continue throughout the summer months. Analysts at GasBuddy expect the average gallon of gas in the U.S. to cost $4.40 a gallon between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Social media memes dubbed last year “hot vax summer,” over the giddiness Americans felt as vaccinations and dwindling COVID-19 cases led to more chances for travel and recreation, before the omicron variant emerged.

The joy of escaping a difficult winter last year may have allowed travelers to overlook the highest gas prices for Memorial Day weekend since 2014, an average of $3 a gallon then.

But things have changed in 2022, as Lancaster gas prices have climbed past $4.50 a gallon.

GasBuddy shows one of the cheaper places to pump gas as of 3 p.m. Wednesday in Lancaster County was Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road in Lancaster city. At $4.52 a gallon for regular-grade gas, it was 7 cents below the national average and 24 cents below the Pennsylvania average.

Motorists using diesel fuel are even worse off. A gallon of diesel in Lancaster County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday was selling for an average of $6.317, according to GasBuddy. The national average was $5.551.

David Ramos of Lancaster Township will be making his annual trip to the Jersey Shore this summer. And even though he won’t be driving, he wondered if soaring gas prices would affect this transportation of choice for his trip: bus.

“If it affects prices there, I’ll be feeling that,” Ramos said.

Last week Ramos was refilling the tank of the vehicle he uses as a driver at Friendly Transportation in Lancaster. The price for regular unleaded gas at the West Orange Street Sunoco in Lancaster city was $4.79 a gallon.

“It was $4.60-something last time I checked,” Ramos said. “Wow. It’s changing every day.”