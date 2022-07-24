In the wake of an arrest in the oldest cold case in Lancaster County, the 1975 killing of Lindy Sue Biechler, District Attorney Heather Adams wouldn’t discuss in detail other cases for which the office may be using Parabon NanoLabs or similar labs. But she and county detectives spoke generally about the cold case unit.

For genetic genealogy to be an option, police need DNA evidence from the killer. In the Mirack case, police recovered semen. In the Biechler case, they recovered semen and blood.

Most of the roughly three-dozen unsolved homicides since 1992 on the county detectives’ cold-case list involve shootings, which presumably don’t offer DNA.

The Pennsylvania State Police also has a cold case unit for homicides that happen in areas where it provides police services, but a list of cases was not available Friday.

"Certainly we would provide assistance if requested but they have their own unit," Adams said.

But there are a few cold cases among the District Attorney office's list that could potentially be ripe for similar investigation:

April 10, 1995: The body of Juanita A. Chevalier, 28, was found on an old railroad bed near South Prince and Hazel streets. City police said Chevalier was strangled.

Jan. 16, 1998: The body of Roxanne V. Myers, 30, was found near Lancaster General Health Campus off Spring Valley Road. The coroner said Myers died of strangulation and blunt head trauma.

May 16, 2012: The body of 83-year-old Erma Kaylor was found stabbed to death in her first-floor apartment in the 200 block of West Vine Street.

With the help of Parabon and genealogist CeCe Moore, Lancaster has been a leader in crime solving through genetic genealogy. The Mirack case was the third of its kind in the U.S. to use the new science, and the Biechler case was the first to use immigration records to track down a suspect.

Moore said the county’s open arms to new genealogy approaches has made her invested in the community, and she sees herself continuing work with more unsolved Lancaster homicide cases.

For now, she’s creating a list to pursue in the future.

But genetic genealogy is only one investigative tool, Adams said.

To that end, she announced Friday her office is convening a grand jury to investigate unsolved cases, including homicides.

“This office will continue to do everything it can to assist law enforcement with the investigation of unsolved cases,” Adams said. “While DNA and genealogy research have proven to be a novel and successful way to solve cold cases, this method is not available in every single case. A county-wide grand jury is another effective tool that can be implemented to move these investigations forward and hopefully find answers for victims’ families.”

The grand jury will be just the sixth in county history. Grand juries can issue subpoenas for investigative purposes, compel witnesses to attend and testify and obtain the initiation of civil and criminal contempt proceedings.

Starting Sept. 6, the office will begin selecting 38 jurors who meet monthly beginning in October for the next 18 months.