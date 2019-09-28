Traffic on Route 30 east was at high capacity on Saturday morning, thanks to that detour.
That detour is for the Hill Street bridge repair, which is needed because of a crane that nicked the overpass earlier this year, while it was being hauled down Route 30 west on June 3.
I drive Route 30 every day to get to work, and normally, that’s not a problem.
Sure, you have your backup here and there, but usually you get to where you’re going at a reasonable pace. (It helps that four of the five days I work, I’m traveling that road at 6 a.m.).
Not Saturday, though.
I was planning to fully avoid the detour — that is, until my editor asked me to take it Saturday morning to see what traffic would be like.
Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, I was curious about the time delay.
My GPS was optimistically showing that my usual 35-minute drive would be about 50 minutes. Not too terrible, I thought. It’s only a 2-mile stretch that is closed.
But over an hour later, I realized how naive I can be.
Almost immediately after I crossed the Wrights Ferry Bridge into Lancaster County from York, I saw a line of traffic beginning to form.
About a half-mile or so later, I was at a dead stop.
It took me nearly 30 minutes to travel from the Malleable Road overpass to Prospect Road, slowly shuffling along the single-file line of traffic.
And the “nightmare” – as one person I spoke with called it – didn’t stop there.
Once Prospect Road was finally in sight, it was another 10 minutes or so before I got on the exit road.
Pair that with the next 5 minutes of stop-and-go traffic, and I was already, at least, 45 minutes behind on my commute.
And I still had 10 miles to go until I would be in the city.
I pulled off at the Sheetz, hoping to talk with some commuters stopping for gas. That didn’t go over so well.
To pull off to get gas would cause even further delays, because you would be setting yourself up to get back in line to wait for a flagger to move you through the Columbia Avenue and Prospect Road intersection.
I stood at my car watching the deserted gas pumps for probably about 10 minutes before I saw a man pull in beside pump number 12.
“It’s a nightmare,” Rich Goularte said. “I didn’t think it would be this bad on a Saturday. I tried different ways to get around it.”
He said he continuously ran into traffic from Centerville Road to the Mountville Post office – a distance of about 3 miles.
Katrina Vega was sitting outside Sheetz eating lunch with some family.
“I think it’s more of an inconvenience for the people who live around here,” Vega said.
She lives in Lancaster city but was visiting her brother in Washington Borough.
After hearing from the Sheetz patrons, I decided to bail on continuing the whole detour and head into the city the scenic way. With much less traffic.
Goularte, who lives on Central Manor Road, had his Saturday errands put on hold because of the detour.
He even bagged his plans to go to the grocery store.
“Grocery shopping is going to have to wait [until the detour is over],” he said.
Route 30 is set to reopen on Monday, at 6 a.m., though the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there may still be short-term single-lane closures during the week.
The views along Donnerville Road are nice and all, but I’ll be happy to be back to my normal routine next week.
Ty Lohr is a multimedia journalist for LNP + LancasterOnline covering breaking news.