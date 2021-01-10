Editor's note: This explainer on the Save Our Stages relief program accompanies a larger story on the local impact this program could have. Click here to read that story.

Who’s eligible for help?

Live-entertainment venues, movie-theater owners and museums that:

Were fully operational as of Feb. 29, 2020; saw earned revenue drop at least 25% in at least one quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019; had 500 or fewer employees as of Feb. 29, 2020; operate in 10 or fewer states and are not majority owned or controlled by a publicly held company.

How much money will be distributed?

The program will distribute $15 billion, with $2 billion of that set aside for entities with 50 or fewer full-time employees.

How much money will an eligible entity receive?

The entity will receive the lesser of 45% of its 2019 revenue or six times the entity’s 2019 average monthly earned revenue. The maximum grant is $10 million.

How will the money be distributed?

The U.S. Small Business Administration will run the process. Details have yet to be disclosed.

What can the money be used for?

Allowed uses include payroll and payments to independent contractors, rent or mortgage payments, utilities, worker safety, maintenance, administrative costs, state and local taxes and fees, insurance and advertising for a specific event.

What can the money not be used for?

Prohibited uses include real estate purchases, payments on loans originated after Feb. 15, 2020, investments or re-loans and political contributions.

How quickly must the entity spend the money?

The money must be spent within one year from the date of the grant.

Which eligible entities will get their grants first?

Once the distribution process begins, entities whose revenue declined by 90% or more in the period between April 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, will get grants in the first 14 days. Entities whose revenue declined by 70% or more will get grants in the following 14 days. The remaining eligible entities will get grants thereafter.