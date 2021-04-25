Partnership for Revival is an Elizabethtown nonprofit whose mission is “fostering revival in the Elizabethtown region through partnerships with local churches.” The nonprofit organized a bus trip from Lancaster County to then-President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., that spawned an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The organization was founded in 1983 by construction company owner Doug Lamb, the employer of Elizabethtown Area school board candidate Danielle Lindemuth. She has also served as Partnership for Revival’s secretary.

After 2013, Internal Revenue Service records show, Partnership for Revival stopped submitting the required 990 form that many federally tax-exempt organizations must file to shed light on its mission, programs and finances.

In 2017, the Internal Revenue Service revoked Partnership for Revival’s tax-exempt status because it had failed to submit the required 990 forms for three consecutive years.

That means the organization may still operate as a nonprofit, but it must file a federal income tax return and pay any applicable taxes. Asked whether Partnership for Revival has met those requirements, an IRS spokesperson said they couldn’t disclose information on specific organizations.

Partnership for Revival is still registered as a nonprofit with the Pennsylvania Department of State. And, as its participation in the Trump rally, social media posts and website presence show, the organization remains active.

It’s “expressly prohibited” for a nonprofit like Partnership for Revival to engage in electioneering or political activity under the Johnson Amendment in the U.S. tax code, according to Anne Gingerich, executive director for the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations and a Lancaster resident.

What complicates matters, however, is the IRS’ revocation of Partnership for Revival’s tax-exempt status. So, legally, the group may be allowed to participate in such activities.

What’s even less clear is how the organization is sustaining itself.

There is a large “DONATE” button on the top-right of its website.

There appears to be no record, however, that Partnership for Revival has filed the required paperwork with the state to solicit donations — a Charitable Organization Registration Statement, or BCO-10 form. It’s illegal for eligible organizations to solicit donations without one.