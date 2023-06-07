More than 160 Canadian forest fires around Quebec are sending a torrent of smoke and smog to the northeastern United States — including Lancaster County — according to the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service out of State College has issued hazardous weather outlooks for more than 30 Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, saying the smoke from the wildfires will result in unhealthy air quality and elevated risk of wildfire spread. The outlooks run through Tuesday of next week.

Lancaster’s air quality has been rated as very unhealthy by the national air quality index AirNow. It recommends older adults, children, teens and those with lung or heart conditions to avoid physical activity outdoors. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends a tight-fitting respirator mask, either a N95 or P100, to protect vulnerable populations from exposure to smoky or ashy environments.

The NASA Earth Observatory reported dry conditions and lightning strikes likely started the fires which have caused the evacuation of more than 9,000 Quebec residents.

The NWS is predicting showers could pass through the northeast Wednesday through the end of the week, but so far only Friday and Sunday have a 40 and 30% chance of precipitation, respectively.